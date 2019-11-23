In Pics | How music festivals are going greener

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, one of India’s largest music festivals, has been encouraging its visitors to recycle, reuse and reduce the waste they produce at the festival. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/6 BACARDÍ will replace 77,500 plastic glasses with recyclable and reusable versions to reduce the largest component of waste at the festival. These glasses made with a combination of rice husk, vegetable-based oil and food grade polystyrene, are the brainchild of the company and are indigenously sourced. Image: BNH7Weekender 2/6 At the festival, measures to segregate waste begin at the consumer level. There are separate bins for various types of waste as well as signage directing festival goers on how to use them. It goes a long way to ensure all the waste generated can be recycled or composted. Image: BNH7Weekender 3/6 In an effort to successfully implement their ‘Leave No Trace’ policy, the team segregates all accumulated waste into biodegradable, recyclable, polyfuel and landfill categories daily before sending for disposal. Image: NH7Weekender 4/6 All the wasted food is put to good use by composting on-site or at biogas plants for further use. Leftovers and products with utility are sent to local NGOs to be upcycled. The limited plastic that is generated is recycled into polyfuel that uses plastic content to create fuel and gas. This has many industrial uses and is a sustainable, emission-free method of reprocessing plastic. Image: BNH7Weekender 5/6 A conscious effort is made to ensure a very small percentage of waste is sent to landfills. Alternate disposal techniques like recycling and donating are given priority thus resulting in only 1.2 tonnes of 11.4 tonnes sent to landfills in the previous year. Image: NH7Weekender 6/6 To encourage people to reduce the use of cups, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender incentivized drinks by Rs 50 if guests reused their glasses. The policy was introduced last year and has been extremely effective in cutting down the cup usage at the festival by over 70 percent. First Published on Nov 23, 2019 04:29 pm