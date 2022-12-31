 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In charts: What Google searches reveal about India’s pandemic years

Saurabh Modi & Surbhi Bhatia
Dec 31, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Google search trends reveal how Indians lived through the three pandemic years, what gave us joy, and what caused despair.

Wordle was the most searched term this year, globally, but its popularity was short-lived.

Google is a noun, a verb and a portal. Keywords we punch in out of curiosity, are direct confessions of our insecurities and desires. In the three years starting 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic took over our lives, many of us turned to it to ask questions such as “when will the pandemic get over”, and “number of Covid-19 cases in India”.

The global reality of living through the pandemic years, had a shared vocabulary. Terms such as lockdown, quarantine, asymptomatic, social-distancing were Googled and adapted quickly into behaviours.

Google aggregates search trends by time and location, and offers a yearly wrap-up. These searches highlight the most looked up movies, recipes, people and events, as well as the most-common questions, starting with “what is”, “how to” and things “near me”. Google search trends are indexed to 100, where 100 is the maximum search interest in the term or topic in the selected time period and location.

The realisation that “people sometimes don’t so much query Google as confide in it”, makes the search-engine a great source of information, author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz wrote in his 2017 bestselling book, Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are. “The everyday act of typing a word or phrase into a compact, rectangular white box leaves a small trace of truth that, when multiplied by millions, eventually reveals profound realities”, he went on to confirm Google’s potential to unveil our society to us.

As we bring in a new calendar, we take a quick look back on what changed and what stayed, through Google’s search history in India.

Search to settle a restless mind and body