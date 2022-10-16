'I'll make Shiv Sagar a versatile group of hospitality': Director Nikita Poojari

Shiv Sagar Food & Resorts Pvt. Ltd has firmly established its core values of traditional hospitality in exceptional service, a diverse food selection, and unwavering stability since its establishment in 1990 by Narayan Poojari. At present, his 26-year-old daughter Nikita Poojari, also the founder of Butterfly High, Kyma and The Bigg Small Café, manages Shiv Sagar’s fundamental marketing strategy as well as the operations, sales and marketing for Butterfly High, Kyma and The Bigg Small Café. We had a quick chat with her:

Nikita with father and restaurant chain Shiv Sagar owner Narayan Poojari

With unparalleled reputation, the seafood restaurant Mahesh Lunch Home (MHL), besides Shiv Sagar group, is a noteworthy brand. How have you managed to retain it?

Since nearly three decades, we have holistically expanded the outreach by leading the way for sound innovations and inspiring changes. I have taken it upon myself to carry my father Narayan Poojari’s legacy forward with a modern outlook by adding and upgrading the menu without altering the core dishes for which it is known.

Apart from Mumbai, which are the other cities you have taken Mahesh Lunch Home to?

We currently operate 15 locations of the renowned Shiv Sagar fast-food restaurants across three cities, as well as Mahesh Lunch Home (MLH) partnerships in Pune, Thane, and (Mumbai's) Saki Naka, Butterfly High in BKC (Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex) and Thane, Kyma in BKC and The Bigg Small Café in Andheri.

What are your plans for achieving your target revenue?

The workforce behind this list consists of 1,100 workers. With an annual revenue of Rs 90 crore-100 crore, I am looking at expanding at the rate of three outlets per year. Our target revenue for the coming years is valued at Rs 200 crore. We are already present in Mangaluru, Pune and Mumbai. Our time to explore other cities has begun. We have Goa, Hyderabad and Delhi on our radar.

Mahesh Lunch Home, Andheri East, Mumbai

As a millennial, please throw some light on your plans to keep the legendary MHL and the brand alive for the younger generation?

I make it a point to visit at least three-four restaurant outlets every day to ensure the smooth running of daily operations. On weekends, when the outlets are the busiest, I play the observer and get a real-time score of aspired goals.

How have you revamped the restaurants and reinvented the traditional dishes?

I have given select outlets a new modern look in interiors while maintaining the same service and serving time-tested food. New menu additions such as Dosa Tacos, Flatbreads and Baos ensure a meal that will make all customer age-groups happy. My core concept is to take it ahead with a modern touch while maintaining the same traditional values.

What are the challenges you encounter?

A family-run business has its perks. You are handed the baton of a well-established product. The challenge is to nurture it to greater heights. My father is the most passionate worker, and I am happy I get to imbibe his work ethics and business sense. That said, his love for change and growth allows me to steer the ship toward a new-age direction, which is required to keep a long-standing brand relevant and be named as one of the top performers.

Butterfly High

What is your vision for the future?

I am going to expand this modern concept to my newer restaurants Butterfly High, Kyma, and The Bigg Small Café, along with all upcoming locations and then moving to other cities across the country.

My vision is to make Shiv Sagar group a versatile group of hospitality with an umbrella of different concept-oriented restaurants, such as our seafood restaurant Mahesh Lunch Home, while ensuring that the service, experience, quality of food and customer value remains the same throughout.