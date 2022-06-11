From Kala Ghoda to BKC: How Annie Bafna’s Parsi café became a Mumbai institution

When it opened up in the winter of 2014 on the fringes of the yet-to-become-cool neighbourhood of Kala Ghoda, Nutcracker was a cute café-around-the-corner, catering to the office crowd in Mumbai’s old commercial district.

Now, as it launches its fourth outpost, it does so in the shiny new Jio World Drive Mall in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Started by Annie Bafna, an accountant-turned restaurateur, Nutcracker’s latest outfit serves up more of the same. To be sure, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, even though new dishes are scheduled to be added in the coming weeks.

What to expect at Nutcracker BKC

The earthy interiors of Nutcracker BKC set the tone for your meal. Swings, pods, and booths may seem like an unlikely choice of seating for a restaurant whose décor is clearly not for the peppy Gen Z and young Millennials but even in the quirk there’s sophistication. The swings, for instance, also blending into the comfortable warm aesthetic that has come to define the restaurant’s interiors over the last several years.

What to eat at Nutcracker BKC

Nutcracker is what you’d call “eggeterian”, which is to say it has an extensive eggs and vegetarian menu but no meat. This has been Nutcracker’s USP since its inception. The idea of an all-day breakfast menu wasn’t new when it opened its doors in 2014 but serving a wide range of eggs – way beyond the usual fare of omelettes and sunny-side-ups – without having any meat on the menu is still novel.

At a time when fine dining was at its peak and diners were wowed by the idea of smoke floating from their dishes, Nutcracker insisted on serving simple comfort meals. It’s a strategy that has paid off in eight short years. Today, as uncertainty looms large in our world, most of us seek refuge in the comfort of a familiar meal.

For some it could very well be an omelette, for others a creamy pasta. Eggs Kejriwal, a famous preparation from the gymkhanas of yore (and having no connection to the Delhi CM) also finds a place of pride in Nutcracker BKC menu.

Akuri, a hat tip to Bafna’s Zoroastrian roots, is always a reliable bet but the Turkish Eggs – made with garlic yoghurt, poached eggs, topped with a layer of chilli oil, and garnished with slivers of fried onions – remains our favourite.

You could, of course, start with the small plates – and there is a case to be made for Za’atar Labneh, that divine middle eastern strained yogurt with spiced (za’atar) seasoning, with pita chips or ragi crackers – but you would do well to just skip to the main course primarily because you want to make the most of your meal.

If eggs are not your thing, Nutcracker’s vegetarian menu, pick from its range of pastas. If you’re feeling experimental, try the Roasted Pumpkin and Garlic Tortellini and be prepared to have your tastebuds challenged with the warm sweetness of the pumpkin and the pungent flavours of the garlic. But there is, as you are certain to find out, there’s nothing quite like the warm hug of the Wild Mushroom Risotto.

End your meal with Nutracker’s trademark Seven Layer Cookie and wash it down with a wine from their cellar or an Espresso Martini, as we did.

How much for a meal for two at Nutcracker BKC?

Rs 1,500 (without alcohol)

Nutcracker BKC at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Nutcracker BKC is now open at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex from 11 am to midnight.