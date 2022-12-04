 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Heritage is everything to me': Malian musician Vieux Farka Touré

Nidhi Gupta
Dec 04, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Globally respected guitarist and singer Vieux Farka Touré, the son of Malian musician Ali Farka Touré, talks about legacies and music, old and new, before his 5-city India tour.

Vieux Farka Touré has produced a dozen albums, most in honour of his father’s legacy, his roots and the traditions of his tribe’s music—while also exploring how this music of Saharan nomads converses with rock, reggae or pop music.

Somewhere in the dawn of the 21st century, Vieux Farka Touré waged a quiet rebellion against his father, the world-renowned singer and multi-instrumentalist Ali Farka Touré. Then a teenager, he disregarded his disillusioned father’s wish for him to not follow in his footsteps. Ali urged his son to join the military instead of pursuing music, which he felt might be a greater service to his people. But young Vieux, who had been secretly toying with music for years, chose to wield a guitar instead of a rifle.

Nearly two decades later, in a world wholly unrecognisable, Mali’s many civil wars carry on. Ali Farka Touré may be long gone, but the Grammy-winning musician left behind a rich legacy—the lilting, meditative music with its sparkling guitar and percussive instruments from the heart of the African continent, produced in collaboration with Toumani Diamaté and Ry Cooder, loped into a sub-genre popularly known as desert blues.

This legacy lives on in Vieux Farka Touré’s work, who built on that initial defiance by studying music deeply at Mali’s premier school in Bamako. He has since produced a dozen albums, most in honour of his father’s legacy, his roots and the traditions of his tribe’s music—while also exploring how this music of Saharan nomads converses with rock, reggae or pop music.

In 2022, this persuasion has resulted in two spell-bindingly beautiful albums. The first, Les Racines, came out in August: 10 songs that return to traditional Songhai music, born out of a new studio Vieux Farka Toure built at his home and the time he had on his hands during the pandemic. In November, he released Ali, an “album of reinterpretations of Ali songs with a Western band”, which ended up being the universally-loved Texas-based trio Khruangbin—and which Elton John has said is one of his favourite albums of the year.