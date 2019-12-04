Here’s how Pet Fed – a festival for your furry friends – is becoming big in India

Don't you like to step out of the confines of your house for a breath of fresh air and some entertainment to go with it? Your pet can have the same desire. What are the options, you ask? Maybe a walk in the park or an excursion to a pet-friendly restaurant, which is not only hard to find but also has not much to offer to keep your furry friends entertained.

A big break for your pet could be taking them to the Pet Fed Festival, which is the only pet festival in India offering fashion shows, security dog show, off-leash play area, cat zone, pet care stalls and more.

Started in 2014 by Akshay Gupta, who thought that a pet festival would be right in India as the country is not very pet friendly, is taking the festival to more cities after seeing strong traction in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Gupta said that the agenda is to be present in at least 10 cities in India.

“We are also present in Pune, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, but this year, we have smaller events there. Next year, we will have the main festival there as well. The growth for the festival is steep because we add new cities every year and next year, we will be present in five cities,” he said.

He added that a lot of queries are coming from smaller towns like Gwalior, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Indore to have a Pet Fed there.

What makes Gupta so optimistic about the growth of the Pet fed Festival?

Growth in both ticketing and sponsorship revenue is one reason for the optimism.

Initially, the ticketing revenue was growing at about 25 percent every year. Now, it grows at about 12 percent. “So, seven to eight percent is organic footfall growth. There is also an increase in the price of tickets every year. We increase the price of the ticket by Rs 50 every year. So, the overall increase comes up to about 12 percent hike YoY in ticketing revenue. The ticketing revenue is around Rs 60 lakh per city,” added Gupta.

Currently, the ticket price is Rs 400 per person.

In terms of sponsorship, he said that the festival is seeing sharper growth. In absolute numbers, the exhibition revenue makes up for Rs 90 lakh to Rs 95 lakh per city.

As many as 220 brands across the three cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru) associate with the festival each year.

“We have about 120-140 different brands. Plus, there are brands that are repeated across cities,” added Gupta.

Rise in ticketing and sponsorship revenue are an indicator of a strong footfall at the festival.

In 2017, Pet Fed saw 20,000 visitors in Delhi alone, which went up to 21,500 last year and 22,500 visitors are expected to attend the festival this year.

“In the first two years, we saw very sharp growth and the footfall used to grow 20 percent every year. Since then, it has been growing but at a pace of about 7 - 8 percent per annum,” said Gupta.

While the exhibition or sponsorship has been at the lower end in 2019, Gupta is expecting the usual growth of 25 percent this year as he believes that the pet industry is nascent in India and hence far from saturation.

This year, Pet Fed visited Bengaluru and is now coming to Mumbai and Delhi on December 28 -29 and January 11 and 12, 2020 respectively.

Delhites, if you are planning to visit the festival, remember that the Delhi Police Crime Branch is performing at the police dog show with 12 dogs and 22 officers.