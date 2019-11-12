Here’s a look at Healofy – a social networking platform only for women

Do you know there is a social networking platform just for women? It’s called Healofy. What is the need for such a platform, you ask? Here goes:

For a woman, there are many topics that she is hesitant to talk about –online or offline. While online platforms present themselves inclusive for all but not all platforms let women freely talk about pregnancy, parenting, food, baby care, and lifestyle, among other things.

Seeing this as a gap, Gaurav Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Healofy started a women-only vernacular social networking platform.

Why the name Healofy?

“Healofy is my third startup. Before Healofy, we were trying to solve the problem of expecting women (pregnant women). So I was starting a company called Ozone, which is when we realized the life of a woman changes drastically after marriage and that’s when we decided to start a bigger platform. With Healofy also, we started with pregnancy and post-natal care – specifically on the verticals of medical and health. We call it Healofy because it is healing the life of women,” said Aggarwal.

Along with Aggarwal, there are others who found the platform interesting – the investors.

“We got connected with two angel investors –Anupam Mittal from Shaadi.com and Jitendra Gupta, who is the co-founder of Citrus Pay. The seed round started with Omidyar. This was an in-bound lead and they invested $1 million in December 2017. In November 2018, we got Chinese parenting platform, BabyTree, which is largest parenting platform in the country,” Aggarwal told Moneycontrol.

Healofy had raised $8 million in fresh funding from Alibaba-backed parenting platform BabyTree Group, and BAce Capital - a fund anchored by Alibaba’s Ant Financial.

The platform currently has over three million users and reaches across 1,300 cities. Aggarwal aims to double the user base in the next three to four months.

“We have doubled our active user base in the last eight months. Now, I think we will do the same in three to four months. If we can grow at this rate for the whole of next year, then by end of 2020, we should be sitting at four to five million active user base,”Aggarwal explained.

Availability in regional languages

The app, which aims to connect and empower women by providing them with a safe community without any prejudice amid like-minded women is also seeing strong traction in Tier II and III cities. And this is because of its availability in nine different languages.

“After launching in nine different languages, our Tier I percentage (in terms of userbase) is 45 and our Tier II stands at 55 percent. Before launching vernacular languages, more than 50 percent population was from Tier I,” Aggarwal said.

He also mentioned a town called Khatra, which has a total female population of 3,000; of which, the married ones would be 50-60 percent. From Khatra, Healofy has over 50 women on its platform.

“For us different languages were important to cater to women in Tier II and III cities. For them, there is content online, but not in their language. The second is that the content available is not very relatable,” Aggarwal pointed out.

“The growth is higher in vernacular languages. It is important to do our homework on the language we are launching as we have to seed the initial content. We create medical content in-house and users cannot create medical content,” he added.

Along with sharing views and opinions, women can also earn via Healofy, which will in turn help the app attract revenue.

How will this work?

While Healofy has not yet started transaction on the platform, the idea is what most of us have seen on platforms like Quora and Instagram.

As mentioned earlier, women can express views and ideas on Healofy and this will mean they can build a community around them or their content. This will help them influence their followers. Such influencers can connect with brands with the help of Healofy and earn money.

Healofy’s revenue model is to earn commission for every transaction.

“Think of this like a network e-commerce. The seller here is the influencer (woman who has built a community around her); buyers are those who follow her; and we take a commission for every transaction. How we help influencers make money is by connecting them with a brand,” Aggarwal elucidated.