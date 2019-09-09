Here's a look at DOT SHOT, a vegan drink that may be the answer for all your hangover troubles

Who hasn’t had days when the previous night’s "socializing" has spilled over side effects the next morning?

Most of us have tried everything – from home-made remedies to medicines – to get over the hangover and head to work.

There seems to be one drink, that could help you wake up fresh the next morning without experiencing unpleasant symptoms like headache and nausea. At least this is what the makers of DOT SHOT claim.

What is DOT SHOT?

It is an anti-hangover drink that counters the ill effects of alcohol. A clinically validated, vegan, super drink, DOT SHOT restores the body’s pH levels, replenishes depleted nutrients and flushes out toxins.

One of the main ingredients of the drink includes Curcumin – the concentrated extract of turmeric.

It has to be taken as the last shot of the night.

Kanwar Anand, who says that he ends up drinking a lot sometimes, has been taking shots of this anti-hangover drink.

Anand claimed that he did not lose his appetite the next morning after a night of heavy drinking and also got rid of the unpleasant effects including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fatigue and dehydration.

Currently, DOT SHOT is available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nature’s Basket, among others.

One DOT SHOT bottle of 70 ml is priced at Rs 99 and a pack of four bottles is available at Rs 396.

Will something like an anti-hangover drink find takers in India?

According to Viraj Patel, Director, DOT SHOT, India is the third-largest country in alcohol consumption.

“The social norms are changing and drinking is becoming widely acceptable on festivals, social gatherings and even at workplaces these days. Tier II cities are joining metropolitans in this change and we are witnessing an increase in pubs, clubs and resto-bars. Older generations are freely enjoying a drink with the youngsters these days,” he said.

He added that the increasing inclination towards health and wellness, from Gen X to Gen Z, is creating a market for such products.

Conceptualized in 2015, DOT SHOT was first launched in late 2016 in Pune as a test market and then expanded to other markets like Mumbai and Goa.

The company is currently focusing on creating a pan-India distribution network to cover Tier I and Tier II cities.

In terms of variants, Patel said they are working on few possibilities, but as of now, the focus is on the existing product.

DOT SHOT is not restricted to Indian markets alone

Patel said that they have strategic tie-ups with partners in various parts of the world. DOT SHOT is already present in the EU market and the Mexican market (under a different name), but mentioned as DOT SHOT formulation.