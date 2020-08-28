Here are some matchmaking trends in India in times of COVID-19

Matchmaking sites like Shaadi.com and Jeevansathi are observing some new trends during COVID times.

More and more youngsters are coming forward and taking the communication ahead now, instead of parents taking the lead, matchmaking sites observe.

When it comes to traffic on matrimonial sites, these platforms have seen around 30 percent increase as compared to the pre-COVID period. And it is across markets.

“Engagement on Shaadi.com in small cities is also up by 30 to 35 percent in the current times,” Adhish Zaveri, Marketing Director, Shaadi.com told Moneycontrol.

Singles in the driver’s seat

“Singles were active during pre-COVID days, too, on the platform, and 70 percent of our profiles were made by them. COVID-19 period has certainly accentuated this,” Zaveri said.

“Many are away from their families and it has given them the time and opportunity to take decisions they have been keeping on hold,” he said.

Rohan Mathur, Chief Business Officer at Jeevansathi, also said that singles are engaging more in current times on their site, escalating the overall traffic.

“Engagement on Shaadi.com in small cities is up by 30-35 percent,” said Zaveri. The ‘unlocks’ are another reason. People think that “now weddings can be organised like a small intimate one,” he said.

Second marriage

Indians who are either divorced or have lost their partner are also now thinking of another partner.

“In the last two months, we have also seen an increase in second marriage profiles and the year-on-year growth has doubled. Additionally, the growth seen in second marriage profiles during COVID-19 has outdone the overall platform growth,” said Mathur.

More use of video feature

Video calling has become one of the most preferred features. Virtual meetings and coffee dates are trending.

Jeevansathi, which introduced video profile in September last year, has seen a significant increase in the use of this feature in COVID times.

What is a video profile? A user can make a short video about him/herself talking about their education, hobbies and more. Mathur said that video profiles make a user’s profile richer as a short video helps them take quicker decisions.

“Video profiles saw a six-fold increase in the current times in comparison to pre-COVID days,” said Mathur.

Lockdown -- not much of a hindrance

From virtual weddings to video calling, matrimonial sites are innovating matchmaking ways, and, this, in turn, is resulting in business growth even during lockdown days.

“Initially, there was an impact due to the Coronavirus situation, but the growth has bounced back. We are seeing a 30 percent increase in profit. While revenue was down in April and May, it started growing since June. We expect better growth in the next quarter,” Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO of Matrimony.com, had said in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol.

Even for Shaadi.com, Zaveri said that business has been stable and they expect higher growth this year, compared to last year.

As for Jeevansathi, which is a subsidiary of Info Edge, revenue in April grew at 11 percent year-on-year (YoY), according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Jeevansathi’s collections grew around Rs 4 crore in Q4 FY20 to Rs 23.8 crore from Rs 19.8 crore in Q4 FY19.

There was some impact in March that restricted the growth of revenue for Jeevansathi to 20 percent. Until mid-March, it was growing at 26 percent.

On matrimony as a business, Mathur said: “I would not say that matrimony business is slowdown-proof, rather I would say it is slowdown-resistant.”