Future Wise podcast: All about the gig economy and taking home a hefty pay

A few years back, switching jobs in a short span of time was considered a negative on your résumé. It often put a recruiter in a conundrum, on whether they should consider hiring the candidate or not. But with progress, there came an advent where freelancers or those working on short-term contracts took home a hefty pay packet.

This labour market is called a gig economy.

In this episode of Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Lohit Bhatia, CEO staffing of IKYA Human Capital Solutions, about the gig economy and why millennials are prefering this kind of a career option in comparison to a permanent job.