Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 07:26 PM IST

Future Wise podcast: All about the gig economy and taking home a hefty pay

Lohit Bhatia, CEO staffing at IKYA Human Capital Solutions tells Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy all about the gig economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A few years back, switching jobs in a short span of time was considered a negative on your résumé. It often put a recruiter in a conundrum, on whether they should consider hiring the candidate or not. But with progress, there came an advent where freelancers or those working on short-term contracts took home a hefty pay packet.

This labour market is called a gig economy.

In this episode of Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Lohit Bhatia, CEO staffing of IKYA Human Capital Solutions, about the gig economy and why millennials are prefering this kind of a career option in comparison to a permanent job.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #employment #freelance #Millennials #Podcast

