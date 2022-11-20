 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Funnycontrol | FTX updates: Crypto trumps comedy

Vikram Poddar
Nov 20, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

When fact is funnier than fiction

One of the hardest things about writing comedy is when reality seems to keep exceeding comedy itself. The creators of the dark comedy show South Park faced this problem in their depiction of Donald Trump as US President. Comedy often relies on exaggeration and hyperbole to get the point across. But when tweets from the most important man in the world are more hilarious than the caricature, then the comedy writer's job is in greater danger than that of a software developer at Twitter. Luckily with the current American president, there is a good chance he even forgets he has a Twitter account.

Last week I wrote about Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and FTX. But by the time I submitted the article and it got published, overnight FTX managed to get itself hacked mysteriously with hundreds of millions of dollars stolen. Even Bobby Deol’s ridiculous attempt at hacking a bank account before online banking was invented in 2001 seemed more plausible. When a Bollywood script seems more believable than your claims, you know we are hitting Enron-level disbelief.

On that bankrupt note of nostalgia, the newly appointed CEO was in fact one who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy! In his affidavit submitted towards SBF’s chapter 11 bankruptcy, his first words were: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here." An Indian father could not have admonished his own “nalaayak aulaad” with less derision and hatred.

He then communicates distrust of any furnished financials with “because this balance sheet was produced while the debtors were controlled by Mr Bankman-Fried, I do not have confidence in it". He could have said: “I have seen less lies on people’s LinkedIn profiles and their Tinder bios”.  His affidavit reads less like a legal document and more like an Indian customer ranting on Twitter.

Sample this: “The FTX Group did not maintain centralized control of its cash" - they didn't even keep a running list of all their bank accounts! Employees were paid through online chat, and managers "approved disbursements by responding with personalized emojis".

As I struggle to joke about this, I empathize with the writers of South Park and quote the great Modji “Ab hum kare toh kare kya...bole toh bole kya”