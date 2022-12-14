Funnycontrol | Delhi airport mess: Bring your own tray

Pay no heed to the uncle cutting in line as he reads out a WhatsApp forward about how bad it is at other airports around the world. (Representational image: DJ Johnson via Unsplash)

Chalo Dilli was once a war cry. Today it is a tweet by Jyotiraditya Scindia to his NSG commandos. After hearing about the plight of passengers, Scindia rushed to the airport, only to be stopped by the security at the main entrance gate, a phenomenon that exists almost entirely only in India. Only in India can we add an entrance test for an entrance that requires no test in literally any other country’s airport.

But the scenes at Delhi airport security check will make you wish you had cleared that GMAT entrance and gone abroad instead. Of course, there will be an uncle from WhatsApp who will claim: “It takes 4 hours at JFK also. Why do you always criticize India?” while also breaking the line for security check.

Also read: Airport Mayhem | Jet Airways’ CEO’s quick fix to reduce queues, congestions

But perhaps the biggest source of comedy at the security check has been the trays. Simple questions gain philosophical dimensions here: Do I put the laptop in the tray? Or do I put the laptop in the bag and the bag in the tray? Do I put the laptop in a tray, the bag in another tray, the chords in the bag in a third tray? Do I put myself in the tray and tell the laptop to clear security, board the flight and do the client presentation at their office on my behalf?

These are questions I grapple with every time I see my fellow passengers and security grappling with when not grappling with each other. I almost picked up a child deposited in a tray once by a hassled parent in a desperate bid to clear security. I failed to understand why his parents didn’t put him in check-in baggage. Meanwhile, families co-ordinate with each other to collect and co-ordinate trays as if at the dosa counter at a 5-star buffet.

Men are subject to further humiliation at security checks where they ponder, should I remove my belt in front of everyone, what if my pants fall off? Will that be a wardrobe malfunction, a security threat or a ban from Bumble? There is no clarity on shoes either as every airport has one tiny tray on which shoes are mentioned but are usually filled with Mac laptops smaller than the smallest feet. And some enterprising folks will deposit the shoes directly on the conveyor belt as if to convey to the security “Now you know how it feels when the shoe is on the other foot” when bang on cue one of the shoes falls through the gap causing another pile-up of luggage, passengers and tempers.

As you contemplate "Do I switch off the mobile and put it in the tray? Do I put it in the laptop bag before I fret over whether the bag goes in the tray or I go into the bag?" is the exact moment when an untimely tele-caller call offering you a card with Airport “Looonj” access just after you have crossed the no-return line to access the above mentioned “Looonj” will come.

I am reminded of the scene from Up in the Air when George Clooney explains to his new protégé how he packs and prepares everything to avoid the madness of security check and hassled hand luggage tossing, how he knows which passenger is likely to be the unorganized confused type and avoids standing behind them.

Today I would kill to have such a superpower at the Delhi airport to avoid killing a co-passenger in frustration. However, in the movie, even George Clooney doesn’t see the day when his own protégé would be laying him off giving him the same lay-off speech he is hired to give to other people. I hope some day I’m also able to subject the airline owners, airport operators and the aviation ministry to the same rules by inviting them to my 1 hour comedy special but put them through 3.5 hours of security check before that. And of course, it will be a BYOT show: Bring Your Own Trays.