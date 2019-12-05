From ordering more Biryani to food-delivery for date nights, here's a look at food moods of India

Did you know, when it comes to ordering food online, Biryani is one of the the most preferred dishes among consumers?

According to a survey conducted by UberEats along with Ipsos, North Indian food is ordered on 78 percent occasions, followed by Desi Chinese, which is ordered on 73 percent occasions, Biryani on 53 percent occasions, and Pizza on 41 percent occasions.

The survey which was conducted in 13 cities among 3,990 Indian consumers aged between 15-50 years, who consume out-of-home food at least once a month. Along with the top cuisine consumed, the survey revealed more interesting insights regarding online food consumption habits.

The report, titled Food Moods of India, revealed that almost 50 percent of Bahar ka Khana (outside food) are order-ins.

Two in three non-home-cooked food occasions are either order-ins or take-aways. Trends are similar in metros and smaller towns, though takeaway is slightly higher beyond metros where delivery is relatively less well-spread owing to logistical challenges.

Many restaurants, yet limited experimentation

While online food delivery platforms offer a host of restaurants, 82 percent consumers stick to five or less restaurants when they are considering out of home food.

“People don’t exercise options and this is an opportunity to look at how to make people experiment more," Sreyoshi Maitra, Executive Director, Ipsos told Moneycontrol.

Adding to this, Bansi Kotecha, Head of Operations, India and SA, UberEats said that while young millennials are clear as to what they want to eat, they are willing to experiment.

"There is a clear shift in how people look for what they want to eat. People earlier would look for a restaurant and then decide what they want to eat. Now, people search for a dish and then find a restaurant. There is a play here on how food tech players can let restaurants be discovered in a way that eaters are able to experiment from them,” he added.

Breakfast - a missed opportunity

Ordering for day meals and dinner may be a common affair on online food delivery platforms, but the same is not the case when it comes to morning meals.

Around 82 percent consumers take home-cooked breakfast.

Hence, breakfast comes across like a home delivery opportunity missed, which could be addressed by an array of hot and fresh morning meals, the report pointed out.

Ordering food online- a matter of convenience

Not only has the concept of ordering-in become a matter of convenience, consumers are choosing better packaging to make the experience easier.

This is why all-in-one meal bowls are preferred by one in three consumers. Specifically, for delivery, 51 percent order a combo meal or a meal-in-a-box.

Plus, in case of ordered-in food, 35 percent eat straight out of the box.

Have a date? Then why not order-in?

36 percent of all Bahar-ka-Khana (outside food) occasions with spouses/partners are order-ins, indicating that home is becoming the place of choice for spending a romantic evening.

This is clearer in the nature of the order too. Consumers spend more (order value being three times compared to a solo order and similar to a larger group order) and spend on other items apart from the basic meal, especially desserts.