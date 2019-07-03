From Kabir Singh to Bharat, here’s how Bollywood beardos are influencing Indian male grooming market

Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s look was revealed in Kabir Singh, which is turning out to be a blockbuster at the box office, men have been wooing the thick, dark beard and a ruffled hairdo.

There are many websites helping out men to get that look with tips and hacks and recommendations of various products to get the facial scruff.

From beard oils to balms, there are plenty of products for men to pamper their bread.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Hitesh Dhingra, Founder and MD, The Man Company, said, “If you look at the trend in the last three to four years, beard grooming has been catching up fast. As per our estimate, it should be between Rs 150- Rs 175 crore a year."

According to an Assocham 2018 report, male grooming industry stands at Rs 16,800 crore in India and is likely to touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2021.

In this market, beard grooming is a major category, followed by deodorant and the skin care segment.

“Beard grooming segment is being led by three to four startups like Beardo, Ustra and Bombay Shaving. Apart from that, skincare has taken off very well. For The Man Company, skincare is almost 30-35 percent and we got into skin-care only six months back,” Dhingra said.

He believes that Bollywood, along with Cricket, has a lot of influence on the male grooming market.

“If you look at Bollywood, most of the actors have been sporting a beard for the last few years. In fact, that’s what started this trend. Besides, courtesy the Indian cricket team, especially after Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been sporting a beard for the last 4-5 years. That has created the market for a brand like us,” Dhingra said.

While Shahid Kapoor’s beard is getting all the eyeballs, there are other Bollywood beardos who are making a style statement with their facial hair – be it Salman Khan in Bharat who sported a white beard, or Amitabh Bachchan who will be seen with a French beard in his upcoming venture Chehre.

It is such celebrities that are influencing the grooming regime for men not only in metros, but also in smaller towns.

Despite targeting men in Tier I markets and metros, Dhingra figured out, after the launch of The Man Company, that 60 percent of their customers were coming from Tier II and Tier III cities.

“It is because of social media which provides so much access into the personal life of Bollywood and Cricket celebrities. Hence, irrespective of where one lives, one has access to what Virat Kohli is doing and what Shahid Kapoor is wearing, which creates an aspiration to look good, to feel good,” Dhingra explained.

With the increasing demand in this space, companies catering to male grooming products are focusing on different categories.

While the skincare segment is likely to drive growth, as in the last three months, many companies have got into this category by launching moisturizing cream and other products.

Dhingra thinks that there are a lot of untapped opportunities in terms of product categories. “There is another category which is personal hygiene. Again, completely untouched by big brands and all of us are trying to create that market as well,” he added.

There was a time when in terms of male grooming products, there were only whitening creams and anti-dandruff shampoos, that were sold by large FMCG companies. Post that, there was a boom in the deodorant category as many companies started advertising heavily.

Dhingra recalled, "This is when after a study they realised that men were not loyal to any brand because there was hardly any brand targeting them."

“There was a latent demand but there was no one catering to the demand,” he added.

This is probably why a company that was launched in 2015 has been growing 100-120 percent year-on-year. According to Dhingra, The Man Company will double its revenue, and by this year, it will also double its user base courtesy its offline expansion.

Currently, The Man Company has 1.5 million customers.

They also claim to be the first player to enter large stores like Central and Lifestyle and that they are the only men's grooming brand in these stores.

Gone are the days when women would shop for men’s grooming products from supermarkets.

Although it was a challenge to get men involved in this space, it looks like the strategy of creating a lot of content which is meaningful for men for overall grooming and personality development has worked for the industry.