From German sports cars to real estate: The Diwali bonuses offered by Gujarati businessman Savji Dholakia

Mercedes Benz GLS 350d | After taking a hiatus from the bonus game, Savji Kaka, returned to the role of benefactor to his staff in 2018. Austerity was the catchphrase in the previous year, as the diamond trade was hit hard by demonetization and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), prompting most merchants in Surat, including Dholakia to withhold bonuses. This year, he gifted Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs worth Rs 1 crore each to three employees who had completed 25 years with the company. The long-serving staffers were given the keys to the luxury SUV in an event attended by Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)