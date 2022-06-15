Father's Day 2022 | 5 great watches to gift to Dad

A tribute to a '70s Tissot star, the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 costs about Rs 50,000.

Gifting your father a watch is always an excellent idea—second only to spending more time with him. If he has always been into watches, it might lead to a engaging discussion (or debate) on where the watch world is headed; or, if he has always been indifferent to the charms of horology, you could perhaps still unearth memories of his first watch, or a model he had a brief fascination with back in the day. With Father’s Day right around the corner, we’ve put together a list that includes everything from hardy, utilitarian classics to elegant dress watches.

1. Citizen Eco-Drive Garrison

If your dad was into Yezdi two-strokes while growing up and is a DIY kind of guy, chances are he’ll love the Garrison. The Garrison range consists of stellar, hardy field-style/military watches that runs on Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology and is powered by light—any light—with energy stored in a permanently rechargeable power cell. Cases are usually made out of stainless steel, the watches are water-resistant up to 100 metres, and legibility is excellent. As far as rugged, utilitarian and affordable watches go, they don’t make them any better than the Garrison.

2. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

You’ll probably be told by your father that the Powermatic 80, a tribute to a '70s Tissot star, costs a bit too much, but at about Rs 50,000, it is in fact an excellent value proposition. It’s in stainless steel, with an integrated bracelet, which means it’s on trend; it’s powered by the reliable Powermatic 80 automatic calibre with 80 hours of power reserve; and the ‘X’ in its name stands for 10 atmospheres or 100 metres of water resistance (‘P’, by the way, is for precise and ‘R’ for robust). The slim PRX Powermatic 80 is one of those watches with both style and substance, and Dad will see your point when he starts wearing it—both to the office and the club.

3. Bangalore Watch Company Mach 1 Aviator

One doesn’t have to be an aviation enthusiast to be appreciate the Mach 1. The 2.0 model—the first gen was launched in 2019—has been down/right-sized to 40mm, but it still retains its massive appeal. The pilot watch, inspired by the MiG 21 fighter aircraft, has delightful visual cues, such as the fin-flash at 9 o’ clock; a crown that takes after the MiG afterburner; and the engraving of the aircraft flying in formation on the caseback. The watch is powered by a Sellita movement and is water resistant up to 100 metres. This is a well-made pilot watch that’s got a lot of things right, including the price (Rs 67,000).

4. Nomos Tetra Neomatik

If your father has a thing for hand-sewn collars, bespoke shoes, and fine perfumes, he’ll take to the Tetra Neomatik. The square timepiece has been one of the mainstays of the young and well-regarded company’s collection. The elegantly angular watch has a diagonal diameter of 46mm and visible through the caseback is the slender Nomos Caliber 3001. The Tetra has just been launched in four colour ways—red, blue, off-white, and black—and the dials are made using a technique similar to enamelling. If you ask us, black looks extremely fetching. Prices for the limited edition models start at about Rs 3 lakh.

5. Longines Ultra-Chron

There are two reasons to gift your father the Longines Ultra-Chron. The first is that despite having read about it, he would consider its purchase to be an extravagance. Two, you could borrow it every time you feel like wearing something delicious-looking but with loads of heritage behind it. The Ultra-Chron, inspired by a 1968 dive watch of the same name, is powered by an in-house high-beat movement and the watch has been certified as more accurate than a chronometer. The 43mm cushion-shaped steel case and the black-grained dial echo the 1970s and the Ultra-Chron, which costs about Rs 2.5 lakh, is available with either a steel bracelet or a leather strap.