Europeans can now expect mealworms on their dinner plates

EU's food watchdog has said dried yellow mealworm, the larval form of the mealworm beetle, is safe for human consumption.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 10:42 PM IST
If you thought having snakes and snails for dinner is rather unusual, hold your breath as mealworms have also been declared safe for human consumption - at least in Europe.

Europeans can now expect to have these worms on their dinner plates, as the European Food Safety Authority has given a go-ahead.

The European Union (EU) food watchdog has said dried yellow mealworm, the larval form of the mealworm beetle, is safe for human consumption, in both its whole form and as a powder additive, reported Bloomberg.

This approval, however, is just the first step, officials still need to ponder over the sales of snacks, cookies, protein bars, and other food items that contain these bugs as ingredients.

This decision is being considered as a big win for the insect farming business which supposedly will grow tenfold to exceed $4.1 billion globally, the report claims.

Insects are now being seen as a much more viable source of protein as they have high nutritional value and low environmental impact. The business definitely holds a lot of scope, attracting the attention of venture capitalist and against like Nestle SA and Cargill Inc.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #European Union (EU) #food #Lifestyle #Mealworms #world
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:42 pm

