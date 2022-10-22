Diwali 2022: A festive guide from fashionistas

Diwali Rangoli 101: After a quick look at all your neighbours’ designs, start a complex design that hints at an Ivy League education. (Representational image: Suchandra Roy Chowdhury via Unsplash)

Bring out your bling and flashy sunglasses, it is time to put the diva in Diwali. In diamond-encrusted lehengas and cholis, hold sparklers in each hand and wave them in slow circles while laughing when the guests start arriving. Do this till you 1) run out of sparklers 2) get your perfect Insta shot 3) it is time for guests to leave. It may be two long years since we last celebrated Diwali, but everyone’s got the Bollywood memo.

It all starts with Karva Chauth when intermittent fasting allows you to eat only once. Your quinoa salad and kale smoothie must wait till the moon is up and husband around. Run up to the terrace and look at him through a sieve. Mehndi on palms with his initials is recommended but if the henna artist forgot her glasses, it could look like the start of an ex-boyfriend’s name. In which case, keep sieve on palm at all times.

Rangoli outside your front door requires you to be freshly bathed or at least with a wet towel around your hair to give that impression. After a quick look at all your neighbours’ designs, start a complex design that hints at an Ivy League education. The look of love marred only by a sneeze or two, because this year you did not use the handmade powder your mother-in-law sent, but the organic one from a boutique so exclusive it has no name.

Next, start shuffling the cards. Get a nice new pack, and not the slightly pornographic one you picked up from a Thai shop. Amid shouts and loud music, play to lose. For winning on this day just means being broke for a whole year afterwards. And though you humble-brag about the bank asking you to please remove some cash as they are running out of space, you never want to sell your Cartier gems.

Since your BFFs are made up mostly of mineral water and gentle oxygen inhalations, keep the bubbly low in alcohol content and the snacks intravenous. Diwali yoga on mats shaped like diyas can follow. Ethical mithai made by descendants of Raja Harishchandra involving oats and nuts are to sit gently on silver trays of antique finish or antique trays of silver finish. Anyone who bites into a piece must marvel, ‘You can just taste the honesty!’

Waving bye at the door as guests leave, always use ‘Happy' before 'Diwali’ unless your guest's name is Happy. Maintain foreign accent till the end.