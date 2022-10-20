Diwali 2022: 5 affordable and eco-friendly gift ideas

Diwali 2022 gifting guide: Here are our top eco-friendly gifts.

Diwali is around the corner and there is a lot of planning to do. How to dress and decorate your home and what to gift to your family and friends. Want to spoil them while being environmentally responsible? Here are some affordable eco-friendly Diwali gifting ideas to choose from.

1) Soy wax scented candles

Compared to paraffin wax candles, those made from soy wax are cleaner. They also burn longer and carry fragrance much better. Amazon has these candles available at anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 1,300. An organic brand named Amala Earth also sells them.

2) Seed crackers

Diwali "patakhas" to not pollute but nurture the environment. Seed crackers are just shaped like Diwali crackers but contain plantable seeds of herbs, vegetables, fruits and indoor air purifiers. You can find gift hampers of seed crackers on Amazon for Rs 1,000 and more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3) Sustainable cutlery

Made using coconuts and bamboo, sustainable cutlery sets make great Diwali gifts for your friends and families. You can find them on Amazon and websites specialising in sustainable gifting. Prices range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4) Indoor plants

Indoor plants like Areca palm instantly enliven a space. You can find one for as little as Rs 200 at your local nurseries. An accompanying pot should cost you about Rs 150.

5) Jute handbags and totes

Shop for reusable jute bags and dry grass bags that are trendy as well as eco-friendly.

You can find a variety of prints and designs on Amazon, Flipkart and smaller e-retailers like Earthbags Store Their prices range from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.