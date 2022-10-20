English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Oct 20, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    Diwali 2022: 5 affordable and eco-friendly gift ideas

    Diwali 2022: Gifts to spoil your loved ones that are also thoughtful.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
    Diwali 2022 gifting guide: Here are our top eco-friendly gifts.

    Diwali 2022 gifting guide: Here are our top eco-friendly gifts.

    Diwali is around the corner and there is a lot of planning to do. How to dress and decorate your home and what to gift to your family and friends. Want to spoil them while being environmentally responsible? Here are some affordable eco-friendly Diwali gifting ideas to choose from.

    1) Soy wax scented candles

    Compared to paraffin wax candles, those made from soy wax are cleaner. They also burn longer and carry fragrance much better. Amazon has these candles available at anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 1,300. An organic brand named Amala Earth also sells them.

    c

    2) Seed crackers 

    Close

    Related stories

    Diwali "patakhas" to not pollute but nurture the environment. Seed crackers are just shaped like Diwali crackers but contain plantable seeds of herbs, vegetables, fruits and indoor air purifiers. You can find gift hampers of seed crackers on Amazon for Rs 1,000 and more.

    (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

    3) Sustainable cutlery 

    Made using coconuts and bamboo, sustainable cutlery sets make great Diwali gifts for your friends and families. You can find them on Amazon and websites specialising in sustainable gifting. Prices range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

    (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

    4) Indoor plants 

    Indoor plants like Areca palm instantly enliven a space. You can find one for as little as Rs 200 at your local nurseries. An accompanying pot should cost you about Rs 150.

    unsplash

     

    5) Jute handbags and totes

    Shop for reusable jute bags and dry grass bags that are trendy as well as eco-friendly.

    unsplash

    You can find a variety of prints and designs on Amazon, Flipkart and smaller e-retailers like Earthbags Store  Their prices range from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.
    Tags: #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #Diwali gifting
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 02:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.