Curtain Raiser | SH Raza centenary: Paris to host a retrospective on the artist from Mandla

Faizal Khan
Nov 25, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

India and France to pay tribute to the modernist master Sayed Haider Raza on the late artist's birth centenary with the largest-ever exhibition of his works at the Pompidou Centre in Paris in 2023.

The late artist Sayed Haider Raza. (Photo courtesy Raza Foundation)

Sayed Haider Raza lived in France for 60 years, but never gave up his Indian citizenship. He kept his Indian passport, visiting and writing to his friends and fellow artists in his home country and helping younger practitioners of art for decades. He returned to India a decade ago and continued his support for younger artists until his death in 2016.

SH Raza's 'Banares', 1944, watercolour on paper. (Photo courtesy Raza Foundation)

Six years after he passed away in his Delhi home, Raza will be celebrated in the largest-ever exhibition of his works on the centenary of his birth. The Raza retrospective, which will be held at the Pompidou Centre in Paris from February 15 to May 15 next year, will have 98 works lent by art institutions and private collectors from India and Europe.

The exhibition will span more than half-a-century of his career from his days as a founder of the Progressive Artists' Group along with MF Husain, VS Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, Akbar Padamsee, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar and FN Souza in the '40s to his works as a painter living in Paris where he arrived in 1950 as a young art student on a scholarship. As much as 60 per cent of the works in the exhibition comes from India with the rest from galleries and collectors in France, the UK, Switzerland and Norway.

"The works at the Pompidou Centre exhibition include a large number of paintings that have never been included in a public exhibition before," says poet Ashok Vajpeyi, the managing trustee of the Raza Foundation set up in 2001 by the artist to promote arts, culture and ideas in India. "The exhibition is historic. It will be the largest-ever exhibition Raza has ever had," adds Vajpeyi, a long-time friend of the artist.

Raza's 'Black Sun', 1968, oil on canvas. (Photo courtesy Raza Foundation)