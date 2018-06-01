App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cryptocurrency addiction: It's for real and a Scottish clinic offers rehab as well

Cryptocurrency traders get addicted to the volatility of prices which can create a ‘high’, especially when they buy or trade a winning currency

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Castle Craig Rehabilitation Clinic, one of Scotland’s premier rehab clinics for over three decades, has decided to include cryptocurrency trading addiction into its gambling addiction programme.

Addiction to the trading of cryptocurrencies is a behavioural addiction, like gambling addiction or compulsive online ‘day-trade’ addiction on the stock market. Cryptocurrency traders get addicted to the volatility of prices which can create a ‘high’, especially when they buy or trade a winning currency. This can be exciting but also addictive and, like gambling, can be financially disastrous.

According to Dr Mark Griffiths, Professor of Behavioural Addiction at Nottingham Trent University, “Addiction to cryptocurrencies is a sub-type of online day-trading addiction. I see these as akin to gambling addiction.”

Chris Burn, a gambling therapist at Castle Craig Hospital, says, “The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler. It provides excitement and an escape from reality. Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded and huge gains and losses were made. It’s a classic bubble situation.”

related news

According to a press release by Castle Craig Rehabilitation Clinic, they received many requests to treat cryptocurrency addiction. This led them to consider including it in their gambling addiction programme. They offer a residential rehab programme where the treatment involves intensive evidence-based therapies ranging from the 12 Steps, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), trauma therapy and equine therapy among others.

Here are some signs to identify a cryptocurrency trading addict:

  • Spending all the time and money on online trading

  • Experiencing financial problems

  • Chasing their losses (they spend more to recoup their losses)

  • Constantly borrowing from family and friends, or stealing to fund their habit

  • Believing a big win is about to happen

  • Pawning their belongings to raise funds

  • Lying to friends and family about the extent of their losses

  • Experiencing mood swings, depression and hopelessness

  • Constantly thinking about the next investment
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #addiction #cryptocurrency #rehab #Scotland

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.