Cryptocurrency addiction: It's for real and a Scottish clinic offers rehab as well

Castle Craig Rehabilitation Clinic, one of Scotland’s premier rehab clinics for over three decades, has decided to include cryptocurrency trading addiction into its gambling addiction programme.

Addiction to the trading of cryptocurrencies is a behavioural addiction, like gambling addiction or compulsive online ‘day-trade’ addiction on the stock market. Cryptocurrency traders get addicted to the volatility of prices which can create a ‘high’, especially when they buy or trade a winning currency. This can be exciting but also addictive and, like gambling, can be financially disastrous.

According to Dr Mark Griffiths, Professor of Behavioural Addiction at Nottingham Trent University, “Addiction to cryptocurrencies is a sub-type of online day-trading addiction. I see these as akin to gambling addiction.”

Chris Burn, a gambling therapist at Castle Craig Hospital, says, “The high risk, fluctuating cryptocurrency market appeals to the problem gambler. It provides excitement and an escape from reality. Bitcoin, for example, has been heavily traded and huge gains and losses were made. It’s a classic bubble situation.”

According to a press release by Castle Craig Rehabilitation Clinic, they received many requests to treat cryptocurrency addiction. This led them to consider including it in their gambling addiction programme. They offer a residential rehab programme where the treatment involves intensive evidence-based therapies ranging from the 12 Steps, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), trauma therapy and equine therapy among others.



Spending all the time and money on online trading



Experiencing financial problems



Chasing their losses (they spend more to recoup their losses)



Constantly borrowing from family and friends, or stealing to fund their habit



Believing a big win is about to happen



Pawning their belongings to raise funds



Lying to friends and family about the extent of their losses



Experiencing mood swings, depression and hopelessness



Constantly thinking about the next investment

Here are some signs to identify a cryptocurrency trading addict: