172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|lifestyle-trends|covid-19-impact-products-that-promote-natural-black-hair-boom-in-lockdown-5861281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Products that promote natural black hair boom in lockdown

The risk of discrimination has prompted some of the leading makers of hair products, especially companies that benefit from the sales, to wade into the effort to battle workplace bias against Black hair

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

While the coronavirus pandemic has been a bane for most, it seems to have boosted the demand for personal grooming, particularly those that encourage the care and styling of natural black hair.

According to a report by Bloomberg, demand was growing even before the imposition of the lockdown, and personal-care companies such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble had already expanded their offerings in the $1.8 market for all black-hair products.

Close

In 2020, as most of the salons and barbershops where Black Americans got their hair straightened, treated or cut shut for several months, many people from this community had little choice but to let their hair go natural.

related news

It was during this time that sales of some products for natural hair have doubled, according to Unilever. While big chain stores are stocking more of the goods, entertainers and social influencers have moved to capitalise on the rising popularity of naturally curly and coily hair, the report said.

Garrett Donato, a Black Catholic school employee in Detroit who is growing his hair for the first time in years, was quoted as saying that this was a very interesting time. “If you’re Black, your hair is black," he said.

Sales of black hair products took off after the pandemic lockdowns, according to Unilever and P&G. Neither of the retail companies disclosed actual figures.

However, grocery chain Kroger Co has added shelf space for black hair-care products this year. It also said that there were plans to expand this range next year.

In fact, over the past year, CVS Health Corp, another pharmacy chain, said it has increased shelf space by 35 percent for textured hair and colour cosmetics products, including adding new, Black-owned brands.

Godrej Consumer Products in February revived Afro Sheen, which was around during the 1960s, after a two-decade hiatus.

The risk of discrimination has prompted some of the leading makers of hair products, especially companies that benefit from the sales, to wade into the effort to battle workplace bias against black hair, the report said.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Business #Godrej Consumer Products #stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.