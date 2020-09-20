COVID-19 impact | Products that promote natural black hair boom in lockdown

While the coronavirus pandemic has been a bane for most, it seems to have boosted the demand for personal grooming, particularly those that encourage the care and styling of natural black hair.

According to a report by Bloomberg, demand was growing even before the imposition of the lockdown, and personal-care companies such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble had already expanded their offerings in the $1.8 market for all black-hair products.

In 2020, as most of the salons and barbershops where Black Americans got their hair straightened, treated or cut shut for several months, many people from this community had little choice but to let their hair go natural.

It was during this time that sales of some products for natural hair have doubled, according to Unilever. While big chain stores are stocking more of the goods, entertainers and social influencers have moved to capitalise on the rising popularity of naturally curly and coily hair, the report said.

Garrett Donato, a Black Catholic school employee in Detroit who is growing his hair for the first time in years, was quoted as saying that this was a very interesting time. “If you’re Black, your hair is black," he said.

Sales of black hair products took off after the pandemic lockdowns, according to Unilever and P&G. Neither of the retail companies disclosed actual figures.

However, grocery chain Kroger Co has added shelf space for black hair-care products this year. It also said that there were plans to expand this range next year.

In fact, over the past year, CVS Health Corp, another pharmacy chain, said it has increased shelf space by 35 percent for textured hair and colour cosmetics products, including adding new, Black-owned brands.

Godrej Consumer Products in February revived Afro Sheen, which was around during the 1960s, after a two-decade hiatus.

The risk of discrimination has prompted some of the leading makers of hair products, especially companies that benefit from the sales, to wade into the effort to battle workplace bias against black hair, the report said.