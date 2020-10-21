172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|lifestyle-trends|covid-19-impact-demand-for-darjeeling-tea-has-plunged-80-to-90-percent-year-on-year-say-retailers-report-5995551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Retailers say demand for Darjeeling tea has plunged 80-90% YoY: Report

As tea lounges and cafes have been shut across the country, there has been a negative impact on the consumption of Darjeeling tea. Meanwhile, productionhas also taken a hit, with output falling 20-25 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Darjeeling, well known for its tea that is exported around the world, is seeing an 80 to 90 percent plunge in demand over the previous year, according to retailers. This drop is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting upscale tea parties in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

While this is the case with Darjeeling tea, other varieties like common black tea from Assam and West Bengal are seeing an uptick in domestic consumption, the Economic Times reported.

Darjeeling tea sells for Rs 1,000-1,200 per kg, whereas the common black tea, which comes in at Rs 250-400, is much more economical. Retailers say this could explain the slide in Darjeeling tea sales at a time when many people have cut back on discretionary consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the daily, Abhijeet Mazumdar, owner of Camellia Twigs, a retail outlet in Delhi's Indraprastha Extension, said that tea parties in Delhi’s social circles have completely come to a halt. "This has impacted the offtake of Darjeeling tea, a favourite brew in these parties. It is down 90 percent compared to last year," he said.

As tea lounges and cafes have been shut across the country, there has been a negative impact on the consumption of Darjeeling tea. Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) Secretary Kaushik Basu said that the closure of these outlets across Europe has also pinched demand.

Meanwhile, production of the cultivar has also taken a hit, with output falling 20-25 percent from last year's level of 7.8 million kg. "Disruption in the supply chain is also a reason for the drop in domestic consumption of Darjeeling tea," said Viren Shah, chairman, Federation of All India Tea Traders Association.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Darjeeling tea #India #tea

