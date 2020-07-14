COVID-19 impact: For the first time in India, a sanitizer for your pets

Taking out pets in times of COVID-19 is not an easy task. Every walk outside home has to be followed by a bath which is challenging and not ideal for pets. Repeated need for rinsing and bathing is known to cause drying and rashes.

Sanitizers are also not an option as the ones available in India are for human use. But Indian pet owners can now keep their furry friends safe with Instant Pet Sanitizer launched by Wiggles, a pet care startup.

While internationally, there are a few products available, this is first time a product in the sanitisation category for pets has been launched in India.

How is the sanitizer safe for pets?

The sanitizer contains essential oils and is 100 percent alcohol-free. It is safe and easy to use for dogs and cats.

How to use it on pets?

The sanitizer can be used on the pets’ paws and coat on a daily basis. It dries instantly and is a rinse-free protection on the go.

The Instant Pet Sanitizer is spray-based and is irritation free and has a soothing and calming effect on the pet.

“During the lockdown, we received queries and concerns from pet owners about the use of alcohol-based sanitizers and other regular hand sanitizers for their pets which are dangerous and can even cause poisoning,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wiggles.in, Anushka Iyer.

She added that "being a pet parent and an ardent animal lover, I too felt the need for a safe, and affordable product for instant cleansing."

The Instant Pet Sanitizer is available across India at Rs 330 for 100 ml. The sanitizer is also available on Wiggles.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, ShopClues, Pawrulz, Vetco and other e-commerce platforms.

Looks like taking out your dog or cat out for a walk in times of COVID-19 will soon not be stressful.