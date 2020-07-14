COVID-19 impact: For the first time in India, a sanitizer for your pets

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact: For the first time in India, a sanitizer for your pets

The sanitizer can be used on the pets’ paws and coat on a daily basis

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Taking out pets in times of COVID-19 is not an easy task. Every walk outside home has to be followed by a bath which is challenging and not ideal for pets. Repeated need for rinsing and bathing is known to cause drying and rashes.

Sanitizers are also not an option as the ones available in India are for human use. But Indian pet owners can now keep their furry friends safe with Instant Pet Sanitizer launched by Wiggles, a pet care startup.

While internationally, there are a few products available, this is first time a product in the sanitisation category for pets has been launched in India.

Close

How is the sanitizer safe for pets?

related news

The sanitizer contains essential oils and is 100 percent alcohol-free. It is safe and easy to use for dogs and cats.

How to use it on pets?

The sanitizer can be used on the pets’ paws and coat on a daily basis. It dries instantly and is a rinse-free protection on the go.

The Instant Pet Sanitizer is spray-based and is irritation free and has a soothing and calming effect on the pet.

“During the lockdown, we received queries and concerns from pet owners about the use of alcohol-based sanitizers and other regular hand sanitizers for their pets which are dangerous and can even cause poisoning,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wiggles.in, Anushka Iyer.

She added that "being a pet parent and an ardent animal lover, I too felt the need for a safe, and affordable product for instant cleansing."

The Instant Pet Sanitizer is available across India at Rs 330 for 100 ml. The sanitizer is also available on Wiggles.in, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, ShopClues, Pawrulz, Vetco and other e-commerce platforms.

Looks like taking out your dog or cat out for a walk in times of COVID-19 will soon not be stressful.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 09:33 pm

tags #Lifestyle

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.