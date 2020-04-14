Coronavirus impact: Bartenders are not in high spirits as restaurants, bars take a hit

Pour, stir, shake, repeat — this is how bartenders spend their time at the bar to get the right mixes for a perfect drink for the customers.

But locked in their homes, bartenders are missing the excitement that they felt while working in a bar or a restaurant.

“I love to work in the bar; one hand you are stirring the drink and in the other, you have the shaker," said Sourav Singh, bartender and beverage manager at SAZ American Brasserie, Kolkata.

Another mixologist, a synonym for bartenders, Rahul Raghav, who works at Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, said: “Bartenders are like actors. They create a stage for the guest. Whatever cocktail a bartender makes, the customer remembers the attitude with which he/she has made the drink.”

The restaurant and bar business has taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic and after the lockdown bartenders have been confined to their homes.

“These are not financially strong times for bartenders as a lot of bars are cutting salaries,” said Rohan Matmary, who works at Sidecar, New Delhi.

Raghav echoes the view. “We depend on tips. So, even if salaries are less, tips compensate for it. However, currently, we are only getting our basic salaries and the tips component is gone," he said.

There are approximately more than 7,500 bartenders working in on-premise outlets like bars and restaurants and there are around 15,000 bartenders working in key cities.

But the situation is worse for those who work on an event-to-event basis, as due to COVID-19 disruption, live events industry has come to a standstill.

“I know a lot of bartenders who like to work for events as the pay is more. What we earn in one month they earn from one event. But now they are struggling. A few messaged me saying that they aren’t making any money because there are no live events happening,” said Raghav.

Starting salary for a fresher in the bartending space is around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 which can go up to Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

According to a QuikrJobs analysis, bartending jobs saw a spike in demand in 2016, especially during the festive period. There was a 20-30 percent increase in people looking for bartending jobs.

However, the scenario has changed now.

“From the last week of February, we started seeing a drop in sales. We knew the situation was going to be difficult. I had stopped ordering liquor and was working with what I had. Now that the lockdown has been extended, I don’t know what we will do,” said Raghav.

Varun Sharma, who has 13 years of experience working as a bartender and currently works at Comorin, Gurgaon, said that before the coronavirus situation escalated in India the business was good.

“In December and January, we were very busy. In fact, we do our highest beverage sales in those two months. Ninety percent were cocktail sales. However, all that was gone from the first week of March,” he said.

Along with financial woes, Singh is worried about another aspect.

“Our job role is such that we need to keep practising. I used to make three cocktails in a minute but I don’t know if I can do that when I resume work,” he said.

But technology is helping bartenders overcome the challenges like lack of practice.

How? There are online classes that help them learn and practise new skills.

For example, spirits company Beam Suntory is offering in-house bartender engagement platform, The Blend, to bartenders across India.

Under The Blend programme, bartenders can take up online training modules. Reading material and virtual engagement modules have also been made available online. The Blend has plans to host online programmes every day, that spread across 50 sessions.

Even Diageo is offering virtual training and online learning by providing access to the Diageo Bar Academy Training Course. Plus, the company has announced Rs 30 million health insurance cover for bartenders associated with the Diageo World Class programme in India.

Bartenders are also keeping themselves busy by coming up with more cocktail mixes.

“I have alcohol at home so I am making cocktail videos. I am doing one-minute cocktail videos and uploading them on my Instagram,” said Singh.