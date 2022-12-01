 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chennai December Music Festival 2022: What not to miss, and why it's the perfect platform to promote 'Destination Chennai'

KT Jagannathan
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Over 1,000 concerts (conservative estimate) are held during the season - which comprises the whole of December and a portion of January, the month of Margazhi, according to the Tamil calendar.

RaGa sisters Ranjani and Gayatri in concert. (Photo by Sudha/.carnaticdarbar.com)

If December comes, can music be far behind? This is a cliché one hears in Chennai as the city heads into December. Chennai is considered the Mecca of Carnatic music, a traditional art form in South India.

As the chill breeze darts all around the city, plenty of thoughts cross the mind of a music lover. Will I make it to the venue in time? Or will some unexpected rains cut short my evening plan? Music buffs, performing artistes and organisers alike are gripped by a sense of anxiety and a feeling of excitement as Chennai gets set for a scintillating show of Carnatic music to bring the curtain down for 2022.

Coming events cast their shadows before them, it is often said. Even before the onset of December, intermittent music breezes through the colder November evenings as some concert or other is hosted by the not-so-popular sabhas.

December is indeed special for the people of Chennai, in general, and music buffs, in particular. For, December brings everybody - from starters to stars - into the Mecca of Carnatic music. They all make a beeline for Chennai to showcase their hard-learnt talent to a discerning audience.

2022 season: What's new, what's unchanged