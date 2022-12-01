Chennai December Music Festival 2022: What not to miss, and why it's the perfect platform to promote 'Destination Chennai'

If December comes, can music be far behind? This is a cliché one hears in Chennai as the city heads into December. Chennai is considered the Mecca of Carnatic music, a traditional art form in South India.

Over 1,000 concerts (conservative estimate) are held during the season - which comprises the whole of December and a portion of January, considered the month of Margazhi, according to the Tamil calendar.

As the chill breeze darts all around the city, plenty of thoughts cross the mind of a music lover. Will I make it to the venue in time? Or will some unexpected rains cut short my evening plan? Music buffs, performing artistes and organisers alike are gripped by a sense of anxiety and a feeling of excitement as Chennai gets set for a scintillating show of Carnatic music to bring the curtain down for 2022.

Coming events cast their shadows before them, it is often said. Even before the onset of December, intermittent music breezes through the colder November evenings as some concert or other is hosted by the not-so-popular sabhas.

December is indeed special for the people of Chennai, in general, and music buffs, in particular. For, December brings everybody - from starters to stars - into the Mecca of Carnatic music. They all make a beeline for Chennai to showcase their hard-learnt talent to a discerning audience.

2022 season: What's new, what's unchanged

This season - like the few earlier ones - will not feature T.M. Krishna. A Magsaysay Award winner, Krishna has chosen to stay away from the Chennai December Music Season. He has been a staunch critic of the discriminatory practices in the system, and is trying hard to give Carnatic music a secular orientation.

Padma Shri Bombay Jayashri, too, will be conspicuous by her absence, as she has chosen to give a miss to the season this time around.

A chartered accountant, vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan will lead the pack. Sanjay has, in fact, gone online during the Covid times with its own regular digital concerts under the auspices of "Sanjay Sabha" via YouTube.

Graphic by Upnesh Raval/Moneycontrol

Multi-talents RaGA (Ranjani and Gayatri) sisters - who are leading female vocalists and are quite talented violinists - are crowd-pullers.

The Lalgudi siblings - violinists GJR Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi, children of legendary violinist Lalgudi Jayaraman - are regular performers during the season. Though their father was not given the prestigious Sangita Kalamani Award by The Music Academy, the sibling have been honoured with the Award. On the first morning of every New Year, the Mylapore Fine Arts hold their violin duet.

Versatile Abhishek Raghuram (a star vocalist and a talented kanjira artist) is a darling among young and old concert goers.

Sriranjani Santhanagopalan is the rising star. Daughter of Neyveli Santhanagopalan (who is also being awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi title), she has developed a loyal fan following of her own.

Sandeep Narayan (son-in-law of Jaggi Vasudev), Gayatri Girish (who holds a PhD) and S. Somya (who too has a doctorate) bring substance and diversity to the December Music Season. Of course, there are the vastly talented Dr Ramprasad and Amritha Murali (with strong academic background). But the ever-green Sudha Ragunathan is a constant performer during the Chennai December season year after year.

Indeed, the season is changing in several ways. As the new order creeps in (caused by a combination of factors, including technological advancements), young talents are slowly coming into their own. Well, the Carnatic music world is witnessing a quiet churning.

Carnatic musician Abhishek Raghuram. (Photo by Sudha/CarnaticDurbar.com)

The city has close to two-dozen established sabhas (organisations which run music concerts), any number of neighbourhood sabhas (specific to locations) and concert-running trusts (mostly to sustain the memory of musicians of yester-year).

A good performance during the December season in Chennai is considered a 'passport' for many artists – from a rookie to a seasoned one - to get an overseas invitation and earn better. Not surprisingly, artists jostle for a slot during the December season in Chennai.

A good show in the Chennai December season has often fetched artists a time slot to perform at the famed Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival in the US, which was a brainchild of V.V. Sundaram, a former head of an IT company in Chennai. It began in 1978 and is now entering its 44th year. Overseas Indian Carnatic musicians too feel it an honour and privilege to perform in Chennai December music season.

For many musicians and rasikas (fans), December is the time to be nowhere but in Chennai. It makes one to sit up and ponder genuinely: Why can't 'Season December' be packaged and marketed as 'Destination Chennai' project.

'Destination Chennai'

After a hiatus of two seasons – in the wake of Covid-induced lockdowns and restrictions – the ensuing December season is perhaps opening up fully. Consequently, the stakeholders across the canvas aren’t quite sure how the season will pan out this time around.

With the mushrooming sabhas, getting a stage isn’t difficult these days for any artist. Getting the right time slot, however, is indeed a tough proposition. The sabhas, too, face a tough task in allotting prime time slots to artistes. The prime slot concerts in major sabhas are usually ticketed. Many top artistes invariably run full houses in select prestigious sabhas.

Artists such as T.M. Krishna, Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Bombay Jayashri, Sudha Ragunathan, Nityashree Mahadevan, Aruna Sairam, K.J. Yesudas and the like, more often than not, have drawn huge crowds in the past. So much so, we see people even pay to watch their concerts on LCD TVs (installed outside the auditorium)!

The 'prime-time' concerts usually subsidise the morning and afternoon concerts. With a host of youngsters – with a solid academic background – coming on to the scene, the Carnatic music field has, of late, undergone a metamorphosis. Present-day artists are also tech-savvy and understand the power of the Internet. The pandemic has also sort of redefined the way music is disseminated and consumed.

The December Season has always survived more on sponsorship than ticket sales. Many well-known local outfits such as Sundaram Finance, Shriram Group, Nallis, RmKv and the like have been regular patrons of the Margazhi concerts. Local banks such as Indian Bank, IOB and City Union Bank have also been supporting the cause of December music for a long time. In the last few years, many corporates from across the country and even newer entities have begun to sponsor the December concerts. No doubt, they may be getting into Carnatic music sponsorship as a part of their corporate social responsibility activity. Yet, they may also be trying to garner the 'mind share' of music lovers by doing so. The fact of the matter, however, is that Corporate India has begun to take a keen interest in Carnatic music, in general, and December season, in particular. The city of Chennai has also been witness, for quite some years now, to pre-December season concerts. Many media houses have now become sponsors of music events. Led by The Hindu, media outfits such as Times of India, Jaya TV and Raj TV have all become big sponsors of music.

No doubt, the December season has chugged along year after year. But in the changed dynamics following the pandemic, there could be challenges galore. In the age of YouTube and Zoom, the options for consumers of Carnatic music are very many. No doubt, virtual viewing and listening is emerging as a new option in the evolving modern world. But making it to live concerts is an experience that Carnatic music lovers may not wish to give up that easily. If Carnatic music has survived the vicissitudes of time, the December Music Season, too, is the great survivor.

It is time the government of Tamil Nadu, too, saw the December music season as a way to showcase to the world at large the city's cultural heritage. It is time December Season is converted into a 'Destination Chennai in December' project.