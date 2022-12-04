 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | 'South vs North': Are north and south India frenemies?

Saurabh Modi
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

South India’s resentment for northern states comes from losing control over resources due to population divergence and centralised government, as evinced in Nilakantan RS' new book 'South vs North: India’s Great Divide'.

Divergence, and its enquiry, is the centre of the Ferris wheel, that is economics and policymaking. Last time, the wheel was spinning with the Sen-Bhagwati debate on the growth models of Kerala vs Gujarat. It may have started centuries earlier, with Adam Smith’s book, An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations (1776). South vs North: India’s Great Divide (Juggernaut, 226 pages, Rs 416) by Nilakantan RS, is a plus one.

The start of South vs North

In 2016, two events sparked discontent among southern states. First, the Fifteenth Finance Commission suggested the devolution of tax revenue based on population, counted according to the census 2011. Second, the arrival of GST. It scattered the chess board on which states and union governments pushed pieces to balance the politics of tax-sharing.

From that point on, newspaper op-eds screamed at the unfairness of winners compensating losers. The reward of doing well on governance, and improving social indicators, cannot be a stick. Takings from southern states for the benefit of northern states, who don’t do well to control population, teach children, and create jobs for their youth, is the start of the end. It’s a problem that needs a fix for the survival of the union, said newspaper stories.

In three different parts of the book, the author brings out how northern states are behind, how southern states have to forgo their rightful share of the money, and what a new model of democracy for a stable nation may look like.