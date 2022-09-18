Book review: Shaili Chopra's 'Sisterhood Economy' is engaging, but has some gaps and errors

Shaili Chopra, journalist, founder of the digital platform SheThePeople.TV, and author of 'Sisterhood Economy: Of, By, For Wo(men)'.

Journalist Shaili Chopra, who founded the digital platform SheThePeople.TV, is out with a new book called Sisterhood Economy: Of, By, For Wo(men). Published by Simon and Schuster India, it uses personal recollections, stories of women from different walks of life, and statistics gathered from reports and studies to show what keeps Indian women from accessing opportunities for education and economic independence.

Apart from being intellectually engaging, the book has an emotional appeal as the author opens up about her own life. She admits how difficult it was for her parents to see her reading a book and enjoying a drink while her husband cooked in the kitchen. In fact, Chopra’s mother even asked her, “Why do you have to do a job that won’t give you the time to take care of your children and husband?” Using this anecdote, Chopra emphasizes that patriarchal norms dictate how women must spend their time, what kind of work they are allowed to do, and how they must relate to their partners. These norms rob women of their right to leisure.

In this book, Chopra talks about the preference for sons that makes parents reluctant to invest in their daughters, the pressure on women to get married and produce heirs, expectations of unpaid housework and care work, poor healthcare services for women, the threat of sexual harassment, and the gender pay gap. These factors do not operate in isolation. They combine to create unfavourable conditions for women who are keen to be part of the workforce.

Chopra points out that workplace harassment, or harassment on the way to work, is cited by families as one of the major reasons why they are reluctant to allow their daughters to work outside the house. Chopra’s mother was not keen on her becoming a journalist because of “reported cases of women journalists being threatened and abused while field reporting”.

Sisterhood Economy is a must-read for people who are interested in questions such as: Why do well-educated men in India’s metros expect their wives to quit paid work as soon as they give birth to a child? Why do women who refuse to quit their jobs have to deal with disrespect, taunts and emotional abuse from in-laws and relatives? Why do women working in the informal sector get paid less than men who are recruited for the same kind of job?

Chopra notes, “It is disturbing that women and girls are internalizing the gender pay gap and are looking for low-paid jobs themselves. They assume that they can never compete with men and so they settle for low-paying jobs.” What is even more worrying is the fact that women who perform well at work, and are about to get promoted, fear their own success. One of the heartbreaking stories in this book is about a woman who worked in the same organization as her husband. She prayed to not get a promotion as the raise could have bruised her husband’s ego, and caused frictions in the marriage. She decided to sacrifice her professional ambitions.

This book puts forth the idea that women doubt their own capabilities because there is a dearth of “female role models” at higher levels of leadership in their organization or sector. Chopra explains, “Women need to hear from other women how they navigate complex spaces where suited men lead and often question the calibre of female leaders.” She is of the opinion that women need to rise above petty jealousies and insecurities, and champion each other.

Sisterhood Economy celebrates women who fight for their dignity, start small businesses with micro loans, and save money in order to pay for their children’s education. It salutes the ingenuity of women who create a sisterhood that provides emotional support as well as economic opportunities. Chopra writes, “Many women have used social media to sell their crafts online and become entrepreneurs.” She also draws attention to informal groups run by women who do not have bank accounts but have access to community funds as they “contribute small amounts to get a lump sum at the end of a certain time cycle”. These groups are based on trust, and can be relied on when someone needs money for important expenses.

This book urges readers to think about mental health challenges faced by men who are forced to be the primary or sole breadwinner of their family due to normative gender roles. Chopra adds, “We need to stop making fun of men who are taught life-skills and share or contribute to housework. Indian society mocks a man who prefers to cook or clean and is understanding of his wife’s time as ‘joru ka ghulam’, i.e. a man who is subservient to his wife.” Men who have the misconception that feminism is anti-men must read this book to educate themselves.

That said, the book would have benefited from significant editorial interventions with respect to fact-checking and citation. It claims that Esther Duflo rather than Malala Yousafzai is the youngest person ever to win a Nobel Prize. There are many instances in the book wherein statistics are mentioned without attribution to any source. For instance, Chopra writes, “India has 72 million single women. That’s bigger than the populations of UK and Switzerland put together. This includes widows, divorcees, unmarried women, and women who are separated from their husbands.” This is a heteronormative description. It describes women in relation to the presence or absence of a man. It clearly excludes lesbian, bisexual and queer women.

Chopra uses the man/woman binary throughout the book, knowing fully well that India legally recognizes its transgender population and their civil rights. The statement that “Indian women are almost 50% of India’s population” is made without reference to any official document. This lackadaisical approach seems surprising in a book that is about economics. Hopefully, the next edition will be published in less of a hurry and after rectifying these gaps.