Book review: How Jack Welsh paved the way for GE's spectacular decline, and broke capitalism in the process

Strangely, Welchisms have stayed strong long after Jack Welch stepped down and GE had to be broken up into three units. David Gelles takes on some of the most toxic Welchisms in 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism'.

Author David Gelles is a business reporter and writer of the Corner Office column for the New York Times. Since joining the Times in 2013, he has written about CEOs, finance, technology, and media.

Gelles' latest book, The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America―and How to Undo His Legacy, examines the continuing influence of business leader Jack Welch, whose legacy has lasted much beyond his tenure as chairman and chief executive of General Electric (GE) from 1981 to 2001.

In the book, Gelles explains how Welch's pronounced focus on maximising shareholder value, at the cost of everything else, turned GE—‘epitome of the benevolent postwar employer’—into a multinational conglomerate with scant regard for its workforce.

Steeped in short-termism, Welch's strategies, he writes, eventually weakened the company’s core. Yet, his business strategies and values have found countless imitators over the years. Outside of the US, too, ‘Welchism’ still thrives in different shades and dimensions.

“… Welchism has at its heart the conviction that companies must prioritize profits for shareholders above all else, that executives are entitled to enormous wealth and minimal accountability, and that everyday employees deserve nothing more than their last paycheck," writes Gelles. "Welchism ascribes moral worth to material success, bestowing millionaire CEOs with the veneer of virtue, almost entirely irrespective of their actions”.

Gelles' book is an exploration of some of these ideas, to get to the kernel of what makes a true leader: working towards meeting the demands of the quarter, or driving business growth while ensuring the greater good Dislodging Welch from collective memory, Gelles acknowledges, would not be easy. The narrative takes off from here, unmasking the ‘darker truths’ that led to GE’s incredible rise and then its inevitable fall.

Key takeaways

“Welch was the personification of American, alpha-male capitalism, a pin-striped conquistador with the spoils to prove it,” writes Gelles.

Welch took over the reins of GE at a time when some change was necessary to keep pace with disruption the world over. He steered the company in a new direction—along an untrodden path that pushed GE to unprecedented heights. When he took over, GE was worth $14 billion. Two decades later, it was worth $600 billion, the most valuable company in the world.

Yet Welch's main tools - downsizing, dealmaking, and financialisation - had severe limitations, many of which hit the company in the years after Welch left.

Welch's famous 20-70-10 rule has been used by many Indian companies as well: Each year, managers rate their employees and those who were in the bottom 10 percent are let go. Welch's affinity for downsizing even earned him the nickname ‘Neutron Jack’.

Dealmaking—mergers and acquisitions—got GE into unrelated businesses, distancing it from its industrial roots. “GE made nearly 1,000 acquisitions during Welch’s tenure, spending some $130 billion buying up companies. At the same time, GE sold some 408 businesses for about $10.6 billion. No company had ever done so many deals so quickly… Often, the deals were disasters,” Gelles writes.

Welch strongly believed that finance--not manufacturing--defined GE’s future. By the time he retired, much of the company’s profits came from GE Capital, essentially a “giant unregulated bank”. In the long run, R&D investments took a dip and the company failed to introduce new, innovative products. Not long after Welch retired, the company's fortunes started falling.

“At its nadir, GE needed a $139 billion rescue from the Obama administration and an eleventh-hour investment from Warren Buffett to stave off collapse. GE stock fell 80 percent in the years after Welch retired, becoming the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Finally, in 2021, executives announced a plan to break up GE, separating what was left of the company into three distinct corporations, and abandoning Welch’s world-conquering aspirations once and for all.”

That the allure of Welchism stayed strong, and continued to spread across corporate America with GE executives going on to lead major firms, including Boeing, 3M, Honeywell, Chrysler, Home Depot, and Albertsons, is something that concerns Gelles - and the readers.

At the time of the storied CEO’s retirement, 16 public companies were run by those “who had studied at his knee”, writes Gelles. All of them were considered to have a Midas touch, but even those who made short-term gains failed in the long run.

Gelles devotes much of book to explaining Welch's leadership style and its problems, before turning to the long - and mostly toxic - shadow they have cast on businesses across the world.

Gelles ends on a note of optimism: he notes a welcome trend in companies like Unilever where a new generation of executives has renewed their commitment to serve not just shareholders, but all stakeholders, including workers, communities, and the environment. A laudable first step, but it will matter only if bold pledges are followed through with equally bold actions, he adds.

Postscript

The Man Who Broke Capitalism is a powerful narrative that lays bare the ‘flawed’ strategies of the ‘Manager of the Century’. With considerable journalistic rigour, Gelles analyses the impact it has had on GE and the business world in general.

“Welch was not the only one responsible, of course. Milton Friedman and other free market thinkers laid the groundwork for his revolution... Yet more than anyone else, it was Welch himself who created the schism between the Golden Age of Capitalism and the unequal, unsustainable era of shareholder primacy in which we live,” he writes.

The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America―and How to Undo His Legacy (2022) by David Gelles was published by Simon & Schuster.