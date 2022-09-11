Book review | Chronicles of the Lost Daughters: When history comes alive in fiction

Debarati Mukhopadhyay’s Chronicles of the Lost Daughters, translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha, is a historical fiction weaving in social commentary. Set in the middle of 19th century in Calcutta (Kolkata), a place on the cusp of an interesting historical period - the British holding sway, the beginning of reformist thoughts and practices, a Nawab languishing in exile - there are multiple strands that keeps the plot moving.

The core of this historical fiction is the friction between social belief systems embedded in patriarchy and caste practices on the one hand and the process of reforms that begins with questioning existing systems and leading by example to enacting laws, on the other. But what keeps readers riveted is the wide spectrum of characters caught in a range of situations that drives the narrative forward while simultaneously adding elements of drama.

The author casts an array of characters, both historical and fictional, and begins with a lesser discussed aspect of the British Rule over India: its hypocrisy, when it came to putting out laws on slavery while supplying indentured labourers from its various colonies for its use and profit. The novel starts at a deport near a port: the chaos of people packed like they are objects, and who know they are looking at very difficult times ahead, and the churning of emotions as they look back at what brought them there.

Readers are brought gradually into the cast of characters: those who will prey on their fellow men to earn money and those who prey on women because they are men. But there are also men and women in the narrative who are humane and have empathy for others, taking steps in the wake of social backlash at times to improve the conditions of others.

There is nostalgia and heartbreak in the world of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, the last King of Awadh, languishing in exile in Calcutta where he tries to recreate a sense of familiarity by bringing parts of his earlier world in Lucknow. There is another exile track: that of a family escaping a village as they face horrors of different kinds and later, are packed off on a ship to Surinam to work on a plantation. The idealism of young people in India who begin to examine the idea of building a nation by looking internally is presented through the wave of the Brahmo movement and the way they were seen and treated by the rest of the society, with much resistance and mockery.

Debarati Mukhopadhyay brings in historical facts, socio-political insights and cultural commentary while keeping the fictional narrative filled with just the right combination of ethos. These are not themes that can be called light by any standard, but the author keeps the balance such that the reader does not feel their weight bearing down. There is quite a sizeable number of characters in the narrative caught in the throes of a great historical period and its churn, but the author is quick to remind readers about the core of the novel: of how it takes individual efforts to fight social evils.

The last King of Awadh in the final years of his life in Calcutta is not the only historical figure in the novel. There is Kadambini Ganguly who would go on to become the first woman doctor of the country, the struggles she had to face and those who stood by her in a time when there was a deep seated bias against girls being educated at all. There is a very young emerging poet who would go on to be a Nobel Laureate for his literary flair in his later years. But along with these historical figures, it is the fictional characters that embody the many lives of people who lived in the era. The most fascinating character is that of Bhubonmoni, a young girl who is first a victim of circumstances and who gradually begins to learn that she can be a survivor. From a child bride who becomes a widow without even knowing her husband to being the victim of sexual assaults to social dogma, to later being rescued and finding her way to questioning orthodox social notions; the character arc of Bhubonmoni over the pages is entirely believable, and it is her voice that resonates with powerful questions that seek answers from everyone.

Debarati Mukhopadhyay is no doubt a master story-teller for not only does she play the role of a narrator but also serves as a guide with her incisive commentary. The historical research by the author is evident in the way she has showcased the play of different events from history, which have been sidelined into mere milestones and not recognized in the greater public awareness. This is a novel that transports readers back into time and into the minds of the common people then and the way some emerged as beacons of reform and change. Translator Arunava Sinha works his magic by foregrounding the expression of the period that the novel is set, in his translation.