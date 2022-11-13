Book Review | Alan Moore spins grotesque tales of wonder and fantasy in 'Illuminations'

Alan Moore. (Photo: Gaius Cornelius via Wikimedia Commons)

Alan Moore. An enfant terrible, a great writer, the one true comic god, a legend, or a wildman who would happily burn down the very thing he loves in the name of protecting it — all valid ways of describing Moore depending on your relationship with comic books. Comic books, mind you, not graphic novels, Moore doesn’t approve of that term.

Besides dominating the comic world for decades, Moore has been occasionally dabbling in the world of prose. He has written two best-selling novels, Voice of the Fire (1996) and Jerusalem (2016), and has now published Illuminations (Bloomsbury Publishing, 464 pages, Rs 1,660), his first collection of short stories. Of the nine stories in the book, five have been published earlier in different collections, while the remaining four have been written specifically for this collection.

Moore’s tastes unsurprisingly veer towards the other-worldly, the supernatural, and the grotesque. He is a master of subversion, expertly inverting tropes and keeping the readers on their toes. Always interesting and full of wonder — the monsters in Moore’s stories range from ghosts and other-worldly creatures to comic-book executives.

The title story "Illuminations" was the most relatable to this reviewer, revolving around a middle-aged man questioning the point of his life, and looking back to the good old days. The unnamed protagonist, unraveling after a particularly difficult divorce and custody battle, starts to undergo what could be termed as a mid-life crisis. As he goes through a stack of old photo albums, he begins to revisit distant memories of his childhood. Yearning for the time he was the happiest, he takes a trip back home to Welmouth where he grew up and decides to go on his favourite amusement park ride from his childhood days. When the ride ends with him as an adult going back in time to when he was 12, a chance encounter with his childhood self and his parents leads him to panic and he drowns in the sea. The metaphor of drowning oneself in nostalgia is a bit on-the-nose, but Moore shows a finely tuned ability to take human emotion and refract it through the lens of fantasy.

"Not Even Legend" is a fun but slight story about a being travelling backward through time. "...Legend" could be uncharitably described as Doctor Who’s (1963-89) River Song meets Christopher Nolan’s Memento (2000) story structure". One storyline moves forward in time while the other moves backward in time, and episodes between both the storylines are alternated until they finally intersect. This is Moore retreading ground that he is already the undisputed king of — a pale imitation of Watchmen’s (1986) singular Chapter 4. Titled "Watchmaker", that chapter on Doctor Manhattan, tracing his journey from nerdy atomic physicist Jon Osterman to god-like being. In his superhuman state, he experiences all moments in time simultaneously. The chapter is a tour de force; expertly using the two-dimensional plane of the comic book to flatten the concept of time until the reader also experiences all the events in Manhattan’s life as he does. It’s a tad disappointing to see Moore revisit (a lesser version of) an idea without adding anything new to it.

The bulk of the book is taken up by the novella-sized "What We Can Know About Thunderman". An overt attack on the comics industry, this is Moore dealing with all of his frustrations with DC Comics. Spanning decades and charting the rise and fall of various creators, artists, and comic book executives, "...Thunderman" is an unflinching look at the industry, warts and all. While some of the insider jargon and machinations might be interesting to comic-book nerds, "...Thunderman" is ultimately self-indulgent and ends up being more of a diatribe than an engaging story. This is Moore’s most personal story — long-time fans know that in the narrative of Moore’s life the real monsters are the industry executives who stole his creations and bled him dry. Unfortunately, his wounds are still much too raw, and he fails to write interesting characters with a clear narrative direction. "...Thunderman" eventually lands at a trite point — commercialisation of art is bad. This reviewer was reminded of Season 5 of The Wire, which took aim at creator David Simon’s home turf of media and journalism. The hurt, anger, and frustration came through, but it distracted Simon from telling a compelling story, much like Moore and "...Thunderman".

Moore dedicates "...Thunderman" to comic-book artist Kevin O’Neill, his long-time collaborator on The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (1999-2019), and likely witness to many of Moore’s scrapes with industry executives. Unfortunately, O’Neill died last week after a prolonged illness. This reviewer has already begun to revisit the entirety of The League... to pay homage to the departed artist. Looking at Moore’s creations side-by-side, the conclusion is inescapable — while his forays into prose are engaging, they are ultimately a distraction from Moore’s real contribution to art and culture — his comic books.