Best non-fiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Bloomberg
Jan 01, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

In a year when people seem extremely wedded to their opinions, great non-fiction still has the power to persuade.

Representational image. (Photo: Aaron Burden via Unsplash)

Stephen L. Carter, Bloomberg Opinion

Ray Bradbury once wrote that books are dangerous because reading them can lead you to change your mind. That danger is also what makes a good book such a delight to read. In compiling 2022's list of the best non-fiction, I’ve borne Bradbury’s admonition in mind. The volumes I’ve chosen all made me stop and rethink something I thought I understood.

As always, I avoid tyranny of the alphabet by presenting in random order, concluding with my choice for best nonfiction book of the year:

Andrea G McDowell, We the Miners: Self-Government in the California Gold Rush. A useful corrective to the traditional view that what kept order in the mining towns was the threat of violence. The author is even-handed but not starry-eyed.  Particularly chilling are her accounts of the “punitive” raids against the indigenous people, expeditions even dissenters were expected to join.

Joseph O Chapa, Is Remote Warfare Moral? A serving Air Force officer asks us to grapple with a tough ethical question our public debate generally ignores. Chapa, who holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from Oxford and works on artificial intelligence, is clearly troubled by his own conclusions. In a crowded year, an overlooked gem.

Taylor Harris, This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics, and Facing the Unknown. Heart-wrenching stories of personal struggle are not my usual cup of tea, but Harris won me over, both for the novelistic intensity of her story and the power of her prose.