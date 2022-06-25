English
    Anthony Bourdain Day: 4 food destinations the celebrated chef loved

    June 25 is marked as "Anthony Bourdain Day” every year to celebrate his enduring legacy.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
    Anthony Bourdain leaves behind an enduring culinary legacy. (Image credit: Facebook)


    June 25 marks the birth anniversary of celebrated chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain.

    Bourdain had died by suicide on June 8, 2018. After his death, his friends decided to mark June 25 every year as “Anthony Bourdain Day” to celebrate his legacy.

    On what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 66th birthday, here a look at his favourite food destinations.

    Vietnam

    For Anthony Bourdain, Vietnam was an unseen kingdom of flavour. He once described the country as one of his favourite places on earth.

    The dish he loved the most during his trips to Vietnam was the bún bò Huế soup. It comprised a bone both and diverse flavours of lemongrass, spice, and fermented shrimp paste and had helpings of rice noodles," crabmeat dumplings, pig’s foot, and huyet-blood cake".

    Bourdain described it as the "greatest soup in the world".  "As sophisticated and complex a bowl of food as any French restaurant. It really is just the top of the mountain," he said in one of his shows shot in Vietnam.

    Hong Kong 

    In Hong Kong, Bourdain loved to indulge in seafood and the city's outdoor food stalls, The Guardian reported.

    In an episode of his show No Reservations, Bourdain said: “I’m constantly asked, ‘What’s the greatest food city in the world?’ And I always say that no one can say you’re wrong if you say Hong Kong.”


    Lyon, France


    Bourdain was impressed by the culinary history of France's Lyon city, Far Out magazine reported . During his travels, he had a very memorable visit to the restaurant of Paul Bocuse, one of France's most respected innovators.


    San Sebastian, Spain 


    In an episode of his show Parts Unknown, Bourdain described San Sebastian as the best city to eat in Europe.


    "There are more Michelin-starred restaurants per capita than anywhere on Earth," he added. "The love of food, the insistence on the very best ingredients, is fundamental to the culture, and to life here.”

    His favourite eatery in the city was Ganbara -- a small plate restaurant  with a basque-style bar.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anthony Bourdain #Anthony Bourdain Day #food
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 01:33 pm
