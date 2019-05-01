Anand Ahuja's VegNonVeg making a style statement in the growing industry of sneakers in India

India is seeing a lot of new things and among them is the rise of sneakerheads. Now what are sneakerheads? People who collect, trade and admire sneakers are growing in number in the country. And one of them is Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja, who wore a silver Nike for his wedding reception.

There are plenty of sneaker aficionados who have huge collections of sneakers and Ahuja is one of them who started VegNonVeg, a multi-brand sneaker store with his friend Abhineet Singh.

VegNonVeg curates cream-of-the-crop sneakers from Nike, Adidas Originals, Air Jordan, Puma, Vans, Reebok Classics, New Balance and Fila — all under the same roof. Their collections range from classic and heritage models to their modern tech-infused counterparts, limited editions and collaboration sneakers.

Recently, VegNonVeg launched a second store in Delhi, taking the total number of stores in India to three. The brand had started its journey in Delhi with the first store launch in 2016. Completing three years in 2019, VegNonVeg has plans to add another in Bengaluru by mid-June or July this year.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Ahuja said, “The market has grown in a sense that everything is more casual now. Our workplace is more casual now. The world has become more casual so people are opting for sneakers. Secondly, people have become more active. Third is that men have now started thinking on how we look. So, clothing is one thing and sneakers is the second thing.”

He further explained, “In fact, me and a lot of people I know spend more on sneakers than clothes. For women, sneakers are one more new thing to spend on but for men sneakers are one thing to differentiate. It is easy to wear something loud and statement-worthy on your feet than wearing a leopard print t-shirt but you can wear a leopard print shoes and it will go well with a black tshirt.”

Along with VegNonVeg, Ahuja also founded Bhane, an apparel brand in 2011.

An entrepreneur by heart, Ahuja completed his undergrads at the University of Pennsylvania and later studied at Wharton School. He also serves as the director of Shahi Exports, one of India's largest export houses.

But sneakers is his passion and love. He has also featured in GQ India’s list of biggest sneakerheads of Instagram, along with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

The sneaker culture is priming in India and the proof of this is limited edition sneakers getting sold out within hours. Something similar was seen by VegNonVeg when they collaborated with Italian sports brand FILA and launched limited edition Masala Mindblower sneakers. Almost 100 pairs of shoes inspired by the silver masala dabba in Indian kitchens with the design, colourway and materials all coming from the spicebox.

While companies like Puma and Adidas are bringing their limited edition shoes to India, sneaker enthusiasts say it is not enough.

And that’s why Ahuja feels it is important to have brick and mortar stores so that people can come and interact. VegNonVeg holds events and also new launches takes place in the stores.

VegNonVeg has a wide range of shoes, claims Ahuja. “The idea is to take the best shoes from all other brands, educating the market is about what the culture is. One of our best selling shoes is Rs 4,999 and shoes we launched with Fila is Rs 9,999 and one shoes we launched recently was Rs 24,999. So, we have a huge range and all also these three shoes are sold out,” he added.

Reportedly the sportswear market in India is valued between Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in India and shoes form an integral part of this segment. One reason for this is because India is becoming more health conscious.

The top four sports shoe brands include Reebok, Adidas, Nike and Puma and all of them put a lot of emphasis on sneakers. Puma has even launched self-lacing sneakers.

With industry experts expecting the sports shoe sector to grow in India, the future of the sneaker industry looks bright in the country.

However, there are challenges for people interested in this industry. One of them is not getting huge sales for premium brands hence when film celebrities opt for sneakers it gives the shoe category a push.

Another challenge is not getting new releases to India and this is because brands still think that sneaker industry is still at a nascent stage in the country.

“The reason we could uniquely do VegNonVeg is because we have other businesses also. So, for me Bhane is there. So, when we started, we hired only one person. Bhane had the logistics, we already had a warehouse, we knew how to do brand creation. So, we could sort of use the resources we already had. So, the cost was nothing,” said Ahuja.

“If we had started a sneaker store from scratch then I think it would have been tough because the margin is too low from brands. Generally, opening a boutique sneaker store is tough,” he added.

This year, VegNonVeg will be focusing more on its clothing line which they design and is inspired by street style. “Our clothing line is getting bigger. We are focusing our energy over on fabrics, on street wear,” said Ahuja.

The obsession for sneakers among sneakerheads is interesting but what is more interesting is the name VegNonVeg.

Ask Ahuja the idea behind the name and he says, “Now him (Abhineet Singh, co-founder, VegNonVeg) and I are both into sneakers. He is a Punjabi guy and he loves sneakers that are old, classic and a lot of heritage and I always love sneakers that are new. Even though our taste is different our love for sneakers is the same. He is this big non-veg guy who loves kebabs and I am this veg guy. And VegNonVeg is a very Indian thing. You see in restaurants, the red and green dots.” And that’s exactly what you will see on the website — the green and red dots as the brand’s logo.