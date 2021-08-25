MARKET NEWS

Adidas signs Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu will be the face of Adidas' new product called techfit period proof tights.

Maryam Farooqui
August 25, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST

German sportswear company Adidas has signed Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu as the face of its new product techfit period-proof tights.

The new offering, launched on August 25, has an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad, the company said in a release.

The company said that it found teenage girls are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate, with one of the key reasons being fear of period leakage.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who bagged a silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020, has come on board to promote the new product.

"I’m thrilled to see the products which will help girls break barriers and be in action. The desire to stay in play no matter what the situation has always been my priority. Seeing these product innovations from Adidas, I feel confident that we will help girls all over the world to stay in sport,” said Chanu.

The new collection is available in India from August 15 both online and in select Adidas stores.

Recently, Chanu signed another brand deal with Amway, an FMCG direct selling company. She became the brand ambassador for its Nutrilite range. While Amway did not reveal the size of the deal with Chanu, the company had said that they have associated with the athlete for a period of one year which can be extended.

So far, after her medal win at Tokyo Olympics, Chanu has associated with three big brands including Domino's.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Neerav Tomar, MD and CEO, IOS Sports, a sports marketing firm that manages portfolio of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, had said that Domino's which was the first brand to associate with Chanu was just the start point.

"Long-term endorsement deal we have already done three of them for Mirabai Chanu," Tomar said.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Lifestyle
first published: Aug 25, 2021 02:03 pm

