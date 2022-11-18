 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A sleep whisperer shares 4 Vedic habits that will help you sleep deep and long

Nov 18, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Sleep whisperer, perfumer and well-being consultant Nuthan Manohar describes four techniques that helped her sleep better for longer.

Sleep whisperer Nuthan Manohar. (Photo courtesy eShe)

I, Nuthan Manohar, have the ability to sleep anywhere and at any time. I could sleep through loud movies, wild parties, and long drives down twisting, pothole-infested roads. I’d yawn at 9.30 pm and be fast asleep in bed by 10 pm, no matter what.

My sleep had been wonderful until it wasn’t. And when it wasn’t, it was a truly miserable phase of life. I’d lie awake in the middle of night, tossing and turning. Work plans, love plans, fictional plans, and plans I didn’t even realise I had would burst in my mind.

It was just horrible. The sleep deprivation would leave me groggy and foggy in the day, and in the evenings I was anxious and stressed about the kind of sleep I would get that night.

But now my sleep is great again. It did not happen overnight. It was a slow process of fine-tuning my habits and training my mind to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling like a million bucks.

Here are four tested habits that helped me sleep deep.

Learn to let it go