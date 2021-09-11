A Ford Mustang-inspired Breitling and the return of Gerald Genta

The Breitling Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection is an homage to American automotive icons such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang, and Shelby Cobra.

The recently concluded second edition of the phygital Geneva Watch Days saw a number of launches from both independent brands as well as mainstream players. Here, we look at four interesting new releases.

Breitling Top Time Classic Cars Capsule collection

Breitling has been more active than most other luxury watchmakers over the last two years, and has weathered the pandemic better than most of its competitors. In an interview with Moneycontrol, published in July this year, the brand’s CEO Georges Kern asked: “Why would you go into a cave and close the door behind you?” That attitude is still going strong, as the (watchmaking) world emerges out of the pandemic. The brand’s latest release is the Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection, which, as the name implies, is an homage to American automotive icons such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang, and Shelby Cobra. The modern-retro chronograph range gets bold dial colours—red for Corvette, green for Mustang, and blue for the Cobra—with round-ish sundials and the sub-brands’ logos. The Corvette and Mustang versions feature 42mm cases that house ETA 2892-A2-based automatic chronograph movements, while the 40mm Cobra gets the Breitling Caliber 41, a self-winding 1/4th of a second chronograph with a 42-hour power reserve. If you’ve always had a thing for automotive Americana from the ‘60s, you’d do well to take a closer look at the Top Time range, which starts at about Rs 4 lakh.

H Moser & Cie Streamliner Perpetual Calendar

The Schaffhausen-based brand doesn’t Ritz around when it comes to its watches—they are all about elegant minimalism. Even if it involves a perpetual calendar complication. Case in point is the new 42.3m Streamliner Perpetual Calendar, which is what you get when you incorporate the complication, first launched in 2005, into the classy, relatively new Streamliner collection, a nod to an era of Art Deco aesthetics and streamlined shapes. The perpetual calendar makes use of a small arrow and the 12 indices to represent the month; a ‘Flash Calendar’ facilitates instantaneous date change at midnight and can be adjusted any time of the day; and the leap year indicator is located on the side of the movement. The hand-wound HMC 341 calibre has a power reserve of 168 hours, and the watch is also equipped with an indicator at 10 o’clock.

Gérald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney

According to Bulgari, the Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney, marks the return of Gerald Genta as a standalone brand. And that can only be good news. Gerald Genta, the greatest watch designer of the 20th century, designed timepieces such as the Universal Geneve Polerouter, the Patek Philippe Nautilus the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, before setting up his eponymous brand in the early 1980s. (Gerland Genta was acquired by Bulgari in 2000.) Among the much loved timepieces that Genta worked on are Disney character watches with a retrograde display. The revived 41mm stainless steel timepiece stays true to the original with Mickey Mouse’s arm acting as a retrograde minutes hand and a jumping hour to indicate the time. Wondering about the price? That would be about Rs 14 lakh.

Ulysse Nardin Marine Torpilleur Chronometry collection

Ulysee Nardin might be flying under the radar at the moment, but, in its 175th year, the brand has stepped up and delivered, especially with its latest collection. The seven-model Marine Torpilleur Chronometry range celebrates the company’s history as a maker of marine chronometers and is named after small, fast boats that carried torpedoes. The collection features two new movements, complications, including a tourbillon, and enamel dials. The limited edition range is headlined by the 42mm Marine Torpilleur Blue Enamel watch and all the models are equipped with silicon escapements, which the brand first used in its pathbreaking Freak model in 2001.