5 pet parks in Mumbai where you can take your dog to

Mumbai can be challenging for a dog lover and dog owner — open spaces are sparse and it can be difficult for one to walk their dog, especially with the population being dense. Bystanders and passers-by may not like it if your dog suddenly decides to take a dump along the way or is excessively enthusiastic. Keeping this in mind, a few local associations have ensured that there are designated spaces for walking your dog within the meandering madness of Mumbai. Here are five such:

Yari Road Pet Park, Andheri

Where: Off Ashoka Road, Aram Nagar 2, Andheri West Timings: 7-10 am and 4-7 pm , closed on weekends

Located off Ashoka Road, this pet park has been created by the BMC and is one of the most sought after avenues by dog lovers in Andheri. Clean, safe and well-maintained, this park is managed by the Ashoka Road Residents Association and supported by the pet food brand, Pedigree. Also, this is the first active pet park in Maharashtra. There are scoops and poop bins within the park and outside, around the area as well. The park also sees plenty of awareness drives and events which involve health professionals, trainers and other experts. What’s more is that the park also has volunteers who undertake stray welfare initiatives by providing them with regular and healthy meals, sterilisation, vaccinations, de-worming etc.

Carter Road Dog Park, Bandra

Where: Next to Children's park, near The Amphitheatre, Carter Road, Bandra West Timings: 5 am to 11 am, 5 pm to 9 pm, every day

Overlooking the sea, this small enclosure on the Carter Road seaside is a lovely place for pet parents and their furry friends to play and socialize. It has a couple of dog training obstacles and a small puddle too. Dog lovers and enthusiasts will get a chance to see many breeds as well.

ZOIC Pet Park, Borivali

Where: Behind YMCA Park, Near Holy Cross Road, IC Colony, Borivali West Timings: 9 am to 9 pm, every day

With palm trees dotted along the walls, this park is managed by the IC Colony Residents Pet Trust. Pet owners will be delighted to see that the park has a jogging track, play area, sand pit, play pen, lounge, agility training area and even a pool — all meant for the doggos. The volunteers organise play dates, events, adoption camps, games and even pop-ups for pet parents. The best part about the park is that it has a lot of greenery which provides respite even for humans who come there. You’ll see plenty of children at the park who come there just to mingle and play with the dogs, which can be delightful for anyone to see. The park has its own Facebook community group and a WhatsApp group for regulars to share resources, information, ask questions or even just mingle.

Priyadarshini Park, Nepean Sea Road

Where: At Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill, Grant Road West Timings: 8 am to 9 am, every day

This seaside park has some really beautiful views and ample space for everyone. The park allows dog pet parents to come with their pets every morning and walk or play with them in a designated space. The sea breeze is refreshing for the pet and the pet parents as well.

Dog Walk Path, Vashi

Where: Opposite Kanchenjunga Building in Sector 11, Kopar Khairane Timings: Open 24 hours, every day

While Navi Mumbai doesn’t really have a pet park of its own, it does have a path that pet parents can take their pooch for a walk to. It is a beautiful path where one can walk their dogs off leash. Since this place is visited by very few morning walkers, it is a sound place for the dog walkers within Navi Mumbai. The total distance of this path is around 2 km one way, so you and your dog can walk for 4 km approximately, both ways.