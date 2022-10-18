3 must-read books by 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka

"If a liar tells you he's lying, is he telling the truth?" Shehan Karunatilaka's debut novel, Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew, begins with a series of profound yet funny questions. (The next question follows quickly: "Pradeep Who?")

Karunatilaka's second book, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, winner of this year's Booker Prize, begins with answers ("You wake up with the answer to the question that everyone asks. The answer is yes, and the answer is Just Like Here But Worse.").

Published 10 years apart, the two books are different yet alike in some respects. Both speak to some of the biggest issues in Sri Lanka today - suicide and alcoholism in Sri Lanka, violence against Sri Lankan Tamils and corruption, for example. Chinaman, the story of a once-important cricketer who's been erased from history, is told by an often drunk 64-year-old narrator. The narrator of Seven Moons is... unliving. Both have a journalistic investigative quest. Both books challenge neat separations of fact and fiction. Both treat violence with a lightness that makes it more memorable. Both have narrators who are convincing storytellers even though they can be hard to trust at times.

Karunatilaka's third book, The Birth Lottery and Other Surprises, a collection of short stories, hit book stands towards the end of September. Here, too, a thread of dry, morbid humour runs through the stories ("Humans are many things, but they are mostly bad drivers.") that each draw upon Sri Lanka's recent past.

Here's a quick look at the three books:

Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew

A retired sports journalist, 64-year-old W.G. Karunasena, and a math teacher, Ariyaratne Byrd, set out to make a documentary. They are interested in a legendary bowler who helped Sri Lanka bring home the World Cup. However, as they dig, they realise that all signs of this bowler - Pradeep Sivanathan Mathew, whom they remember seeing - are gone. The duo power through, making lists of cricketers and administrators they want to interview. Along the way, the signs of Pradeep's erasure from official records and public testimonies become more obvious.

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida

When a photojournalist dies, he finds there's no escape from bureaucracy - even in death. He has seven days to finish any unfinished business on earth: in his case, it is guiding his friends to a stash of photographs that could bring down the government. The pictures document the violence in Sri Lanka in the 1980s, and unless he can communicate with his friends from the "in between", the photos could all be lost. Of course, this isn't easy, and absurd occurrences become par for the course.

In his Booker acceptance speech, Karuntilaka thanked his publishers for taking a chance on this "weird" book. Weird is exactly right. Sample this paragraph where Almeida describes the place where he finds himself after death:

"Lankans can’t queue. Unless you define a queue as an amorphous curve with multiple entry points. This appears to be a gathering point for those with questions about their death. There are multiple counters and irate customers clamour over grills to shout abuse at the few behind the bars. The afterlife is a tax office and everyone wants their rebate."

Soon after Seven Moons was shortlisted for the Booker, Karunatilaka answered questions from readers. His biggest literary influences for this book, he said were Cloud Atlas, Lincoln in the Bardo, Sandman ("for the world-building) and the pulpy Choose Your Own Adventure books by Edward Packard (for the second-person voice) - a telling list.

The Birth Lottery and Other Surprises

The stories in this collection carry forward some of the themes of violence and corruption in Sri Lanka. The shorter length allows Karunatilaka to play with different forms - there's an entire story told through texts between a husband and wife ("Easy Tiger").

The 30 stories in the collection also share some of the preoccupation with the macabre - death by road accident, gun shot, cancer, and feasts of cured ham and champagne at funerals.

Here again, there's a lightness of touch. Violence and issues of national importance jostle with the everyday and domestic in the characters' lives and on the page. "Easy Tiger" is a great example of this, too. At the risk of giving away spoilers, no lives are lost in this story about a Tamil-Sinhala couple, the Tamil Tigers and a Silvester Stallone film.