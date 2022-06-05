​Vedro Bar & Kitchen review: Ingredients-led menu, relaxed interiors and global flavours with an Indian soul

Behind the unassuming front of Portuguese villas in Fontainhas' narrow by-lanes, lies the elegant and stylish ​Vedro Bar & Kitchen, Vedant Gupta’s newest restaurant.

Celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan - design partner, Vedro - has given the place an inviting and relaxed vibe. The interiors, dominated by white walls with a good measure of green, are bathed in natural light.

No Japanese minimalism in the décor here (though you get a strong hint of Japanese cooking techniques in the food). Crochet chandeliers, bulky candles, huge mirrors, rugs, stylish sofas, decorative branches, stone tables and rattan chairs, fill the space aesthetically.

Spread over two floors, Vedro is compact and cozy, and yet it affords enough privacy. The seating is varied and comfortable. The bar, on the first floor, is well-stocked and the frenetic pace with which the bartenders create the cocktails exudes high energy.

Food

The ingredients-led menu by chefs Maia Laifungbam and Sanchit Behl brings together flavours from India and global cooking techniques. For instance, the simplicity of Japanese cooking techniques has been woven into complex Indian dishes.

The menu at ​Vedro Bar & Kitchen, Goa, may not be big in terms of the number of offerings, yet it is generous enough to put you in a dilemma. There are several vegetarian options, even though seafood and meat dishes dominate. Catering to different dietary requirements, the vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and keto options are clearly marked.

The food menu has two sections: Raw & Cold Bar and Hot Plates. In the first section, chefs go all out with their creative use of ingredients. The second one is all about comfort and nostalgia - dishes that bring a smile to your lips. Bhutta, Indian corn, for instance, done three ways – golden, charred and popped with a hint of the sweet shiro miso, resulting in an explosion of flavours, is outstanding and instantly makes you go down memory lane.

The chilled Tuna ceviche, which is Chef Maia’s take on the Indian sev puri, comes on a crispy khakra, topped with sev with an olive and ajwain chutney. It is as delicate as it is flavourful.

The Amritsari Fish and Chips is visually appealing and the flavours keep up to their promise too. The crispy and well-spiced fish, served with a spiced chickpea miso warm tartare sauce, offers, ample crunch and spice and the edamame, grapes and green peas, tease your palate, elevating the dish.

The flavours are refined and well-balanced. The scampi and thecha and crab uttapam will delight sea food lovers. Also recommended are the Pandi curry pork or Keema Doughnuts. The Buratta and tomato chilli jam and Beer-battered gruyere vada pav, are interesting offerings for Vegetarians.

While Chef Maia manages to wow the palate with most dishes, the Pot De Crème dessert is an odd one. Banana sponge is meant to marry chocolate custard with peanut praline and truffles, but the disparate elements just refuse to come together on the plate. Go with one of the other dessert options: Carrot Tres Leches and Pineapple Tart.

Drinks

Rum- and gin-based cocktails are the highlight of the cocktail menu. Particularly worth mentioning are The Malabar Coast and The Scarlet Song. For the purists, there are several classic cocktail options.

Where: House No. 1, 26, Rua 31 de Janeiro, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001

Phone: + 91 9325363193

Timings: Lunch: 12-3 pm & Dinner: 7pm- 1am

Meal for two: Rs 4,500 approx including alcohol