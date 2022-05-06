Life as Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike is not easy: ‘I got swamped, had to call police’

Ibrahim Qadri looks uncannily like Shah Rukh Khan (Image: humansofbombay/Instagram)

Life as the doppelganger of India’s biggest star cannot be easy – ask Ibrahim Qadri, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. Qadri, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, spoke about the several times he has been mistaken for the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, what he has learned from SRK and more.

Ibrahim Qadri says his looks were often brought to his attention by friends and relatives who told him he resembled Shah Rukh Khan. “My parents were especially proud that they’d given birth to a child who had an uncanny resemblance to India’s superstar,” he says.

“I couldn’t help the attention I got and frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK! That’s when the madness began.”

Qadri recalled the time he and his friends went to the theatre to watch Raees, and people, assuming that the real SRK had arrived to watch his own movie, began mobbing him. “Everyone started mobbing me for selfies thinking the real SRK had made a special appearance at the theatre!” he says.

Another time, he was watching a Kolkata Knight Riders game at the stadium when people started waving at him. “I saw how much love and respect people have for SRK, and for the first time in my life, I felt like a ‘Badshah’; it was special!”

Though the attention was gratifying, Qadri quickly realised that life as Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike came with its own set of drawbacks. “I got swamped and someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore! It got so bad that I had to call the police to be escorted out of the stadium,” he recalls.

The kicker? After rescuing him from the mob, the cops asked Qadri for a selfie.

Ibrahim Qadri says that the attention he received made him more and more intrigued about SRK: “[I wanted to] take my SRK persona seriously and become his doppleganger. And so I started watching all his movies and copying his mannerisms.” In doing so, he realised “how charming, kind and big-hearted our Badshah of Bollywood is” and tried to imbibe the same qualities in himself.

Today, Qadri is often invited to shows and weddings. Striking SRK’s signature ‘arms out’ pose gets him the loudest cheers, he says, but “as much as I respect SRK, I also wish people would look beyond my looks and try to know me as a person too.”

At the end of the day though, Qadri admits that if he had to choose anyone in the world to resemble, he would pick Khan. It’s his dream, he says, to meet his idol one day.

And what would he tell Shah Rukh Khan if he met him?

“I’d tell him, ‘For always making me laugh, cry, dance, sing and have fun… I thank you. Dil Se!’” says Qadri.





