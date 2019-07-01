LG W30 vs Redmi Note 7s vs Realme 3 vs Galaxy M20: Which is the best phone under Rs 10K by specifications?

LG’s latest W-series focuses on the budget-smartphone segment. The category is already crowded and dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung.

Parameters LG W30 Redmi Note 7S Realme 3 Galaxy M20 Display 6.23-inch HD+ water-drop display with a 720 * 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels Processor 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.2 GHz 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor clocking at 2.1 GHz 14nm Exynos 7904 octa-core processor clocking at 1.8 GHz RAM 3GB 3GB/ 4GB 3GB/ 4GB 3GB/ 4GB Storage 32GB, expandable via microSD 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 256GB 32GB/ 64GB further expandable via microSD up to 512GB Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 12MP primary sensor + 13MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth sensor Dual camera setup with 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and 5MP depth sensor. Dual camera setup with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor Dual camera setup with a 13MP f/1.9 primary sensor and 5MP ultra-wide camera. Front camera 16MP 13MP f/2.0 13MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 with in-display flash Battery 4,000 mAH 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 (comes with QuickCharge 2.0 charger out of the box) 4,230 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Security Face-unlock, rear-fingerprint scanner Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Fingerprint scanner at the back, Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. 4G, VoLTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM etc. Operating System Android 9.0 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 8.1 based ExperienceUI 9.5 Price 3GB + 32GB variant for Rs 9,999. 3GB + 32GB for Rs 10,999, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 12,999. 3GB + 32GB for Rs 8,999, 3GB + 64GB for Rs 9,999, 4GB+ 64GB for Rs 10,999. 3GB + 32GB for Rs 9,990, 4GB + 64GB for Rs 11,990.

The LG W30 competes with Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3, and Samsung Galaxy M20. How do the four smartphones fare on paper? Let’s find out.

The Redmi Note 7S offers a 48MP primary camera, a 6.3-inch display paired with Snapdragon 660. The specs paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM offer smooth multi-tasking and with a water-drop notch, assist in an immersive viewing experience while streaming content.

Realme 3 has a slightly smaller display and resolution. It comes with a better 12nm architecture MediaTek SoC and offers a bigger battery than the Redmi Note 7S. It is also the most affordable option amongst the three.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is the power backup champ. It offers a massive 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W fast charger, comes with a big 6.3-inch display with a water-drop notch, and an Exynos 7904 SoC. The bummer here is that it boots on Android 8.1 based ExperienceUI 9.5.

LG W30’s mediocre processor can be a downside. However, it excels on paper with a triple camera setup at the rear, compared to its competition that offers dual cameras for the price.

LG W30 could be a good option for someone looking for a triple camera smartphone which offers an ultra-wide lens.

The Redmi Note 7S’s 48MP camera with a 13MP selfie shooter can attract selfie lovers. Realme 3 can be a good option for someone who is on a tight budget and is willing to compromise on a slightly smaller screen. The Galaxy M20 is for power hungry users who spend long hours on their smartphone performing intensive tasks.