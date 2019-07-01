LG W30 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M30 vs Honor 20i: Specs, features, price

LG is hoping to capture some share of the budget smartphone market with its newly launched W-series smartphones in India. Amongst the three smartphones launched, the W30 Pro is currently the most premium offering from the South Korean company.

Parameters LG W30 Pro Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy M30 Honor 20i Display 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It gets a ‘V’ notch for the front camera 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels. 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Gets water-drop notch. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. 1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 Octa Core Processor with Mali G71 GPU. 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with Mali G51MP4 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB storage options, expandable via microSD 4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 13MP + 5MP + 8MP sensors 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) 13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens. 24MP (f/1.8) + 8MP(f/2.4) + 2MP(f/2.4) Front camera 16MP front camera 13MP f/2.0 sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP sensor 32MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,000 mAh with fast charging support 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. 3,400 mAh with 10W fast-charging. OS Android 9.0 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolling out. Android 9.0 based EMUI 9 Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack Colour options NA Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red. Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue. Gradation Black, Gradation Blue. Midnight Black, Phantom Red and Phantom Blue. Price To be unveiled Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB

With a ‘Pro’ in its name, the smartphone competes with Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Honor 20i and the Galaxy M30, fall in the same price range. Xiaomi has been dominating the segment with other manufacturers giving it a tough competition in terms of sales and specs. Does the LG W30 have what it takes to be the new ‘Pro’ in the segment? Let’s find out: