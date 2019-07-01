LG W30 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M30 vs Honor 20i: Specs, features, price

With a ‘Pro’ in its name, the smartphone competes with Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Honor 20i and the Galaxy M30, which fall in the same price range.
LG is hoping to capture some share of the budget smartphone market with its newly launched W-series smartphones in India. Amongst the three smartphones launched, the W30 Pro is currently the most premium offering from the South Korean company.With a ‘Pro’ in its name, the smartphone competes with Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Honor 20i and the Galaxy M30, fall in the same price range. Xiaomi has been dominating the segment with other manufacturers giving it a tough competition in terms of sales and specs. Does the LG W30 have what it takes to be the new ‘Pro’ in the segment? Let’s find out:
|Parameters
|LG W30 Pro
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Realme 3 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy M30
|Honor 20i
|Display
|6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It gets a ‘V’ notch for the front camera
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels.
|6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Gets water-drop notch.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
|2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
|2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU.
|1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 Octa Core Processor with Mali G71 GPU.
|2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with Mali G51MP4 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 64GB storage options, expandable via microSD
|4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|Rear Camera
|Triple camera setup with 13MP + 5MP + 8MP sensors
|48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP.
|16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
|13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens.
|24MP (f/1.8) + 8MP(f/2.4) + 2MP(f/2.4)
|Front camera
|16MP front camera
|13MP f/2.0 sensor
|25MP f/2.0 sensor
|16MP sensor
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|4,000 mAh with fast charging support
|4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
|4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
|5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.
|3,400 mAh with 10W fast-charging.
|OS
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolling out.
|Android 9.0 based EMUI 9
|Connectivity
|4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Colour options
|NA
|Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red.
|Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue.
|Gradation Black, Gradation Blue.
|Midnight Black, Phantom Red and Phantom Blue.
|Price
|To be unveiled
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB.
|Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:27 am