LG W10 vs Redmi 7 vs Realme C2: Best entry-level smartphone spec comparison

Parameters LG W10 Redmi 7 Realme C2 Display 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision display with a wide notch. It comes with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio. 6.26-inch HD+ display with 720*1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a 'dot notch' on top which is Xiaomi's moniker for the water-drop notch 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with a slightly taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Processor 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 1.8GHz 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC 12nm 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 SoC RAM 3GB 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB Storage 32GB in-built with expandable memory via microSD 32GB, further expandable via microSD upto 512GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable upto 256GB via microSD. Camera Rear: Dual cameras with 13MP + 5MP setup. Front: 8MP Rear: Dual cameras with 12MP + 2MP setup. Front: 8MP Rear: Dual cameras with 13MP + 2MP setup. Close Battery 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Biometrics Face-unlock, Rear fingerprint scanner Fingerprint scanner, face-unlock Face-unlock Operating System Android 9 Android 9 Android 9 Price Rs 8,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant,

Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant

LG has debuted the W-series in India with three new smartphones, namely W10, W30, and W30 Pro. Out of the three, the W10 is the company’s most affordable smartphone under the new series, The W10 has been launched in India for Rs 8,999 and completes with the Redmi 7 and Realme C2. We compare the three smartphones in terms of their specs on paper.

Conclusion

All three smartphones offer similar specs. The Redmi 7, however, offers a slightly bigger screen and a Snapdragon processor which has proven to be better than MediaTek SoCs in the past. It also offers more expandable storage compared to the W10 and Realme C2.

Realme C2, on the other hand, is the most affordable smartphone with the base variant price at Rs 5,999. Its higher end variant is also cheaper than the W10 by Rs 1,000.

LG W10 comes with a single variant for Rs 8,999, and unfortunately, on paper, there is nothing outstanding that makes it better than its competition. However, the real-world performance of the camera and SoC could make up for a different opinion.