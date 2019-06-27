LG W10 vs Redmi 7 vs Realme C2: Best entry-level smartphone spec comparison

We compare the three smartphones in terms of their specs on paper.
|Parameters
|LG W10
|Redmi 7
|Realme C2
|Display
|6.19-inch HD+ FullVision display with a wide notch. It comes with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio.
|6.26-inch HD+ display with 720*1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a ‘dot notch’ on top which is Xiaomi’s moniker for the water-drop notch
|6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with a slightly taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|Processor
|2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22
|1.8GHz 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC
|12nm 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
|RAM
|3GB
|2GB/ 3GB
|2GB/ 3GB
|Storage
|32GB in-built with expandable memory via microSD
|32GB, further expandable via microSD upto 512GB
|16GB/ 32GB, expandable upto 256GB via microSD.
|Camera
|
Rear: Dual cameras with 13MP + 5MP setup.Front: 8MP
|
Rear: Dual cameras with 12MP + 2MP setup.Front: 8MP
|
Rear: Dual cameras with 13MP + 2MP setup.
Front: 5MP
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Biometrics
|Face-unlock, Rear fingerprint scanner
|Fingerprint scanner, face-unlock
|Face-unlock
|Operating System
|Android 9
|Android 9
|Android 9
|Price
|Rs 8,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant
|
Rs 7,999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant,
|Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant
Conclusion
All three smartphones offer similar specs. The Redmi 7, however, offers a slightly bigger screen and a Snapdragon processor which has proven to be better than MediaTek SoCs in the past. It also offers more expandable storage compared to the W10 and Realme C2.
Realme C2, on the other hand, is the most affordable smartphone with the base variant price at Rs 5,999. Its higher end variant is also cheaper than the W10 by Rs 1,000.LG W10 comes with a single variant for Rs 8,999, and unfortunately, on paper, there is nothing outstanding that makes it better than its competition. However, the real-world performance of the camera and SoC could make up for a different opinion.
