Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Velvet specifications revealed one week before official launch date

LG’s premium or mid-ranger will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset with the integrated 5G modem.

Carlsen Martin

LG is gearing up to launch a new smartphone on May 7 at an online event. The LG Velvet is a new smartphone series that will arrive in the premium or mid-range space. But despite being more than a week from the official launch date, the South Korean tech giant has already revealed almost all the details about the device.

LG Velvet specifications

LG’s premium mid-ranger will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset with the integrated 5G modem. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone is also expected to pack a 4,300 mAh battery with wired fast charging and wireless charging support. The Velvet will feature a body that is 74.1 mm wide and just 6.8 mm thin.

The LG Velvet will sport a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED panel with a 20:5:9 aspect ratio, which the company calls a Cinema FullView display. The screen also gets a waterdrop notch on the front that houses a selfie camera. LG is doubling down on sound with stereo speakers on the Velvet, while the phone will also support 'AI Sound' technology.

In terms of optics, the LG Velvet will feature a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter that uses pixel-binning technology. The other two cameras will include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is expected to have a 16-megapixel front camera.

LG has also said that the Velvet will support LG’s Dual Screen Attachment and LG Stylus Pen, both of which will be sold separately. The LG Velvet will be sold in multiple colours, including – Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Illusion Sunset, and Aurora Green. While LG hasn’t confirmed pricing of the LG Velvet, we believe it will fall anywhere between 600 euro (roughly Rs 49,550) and 700 euro (roughly Rs 57,800).

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #LG #smartphones

