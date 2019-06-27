LG launches W series smartphones in India - here are the specs, price and release date

LG recently launched three smartphones in India as part of its W series range. LG is targeting the one million mark that Galaxy M and A series and Redmi Note series handsets usually achieve. The South Korean smartphone maker announced the W10, W30 and W30 Pro as Indian exclusives.

So, let’s take a deep dive into LG’s W series.

LG W10

The first addition to LG’s W series is the W10. This budget smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 and is the only one in the series to not use a triple camera setup on the back.

The W10 utilises a 2.0GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor by MediaTek coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The LG W10 sports a 6.19 HD+ FullVision Display with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio and a traditional wide notch.

The W10 features a dual AI camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF and 5-megapixel fixed focus lens, while an 8-megapixel selfie camera sits on the front of the device. The W10 is available in Tulip Purple, and Smokey Grey finishes.

LG W30

The LG W30 is pretty much a carbon copy of the W10 with a few exceptions. The second addition to the W series packs a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch. The W30 is equipped with a triple AI camera setup including a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel low-light camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the W30 boasts a 16-megapixel front camera. The W30 also allows you to customise the type of notch with software trickery. The phone is available in Platinum Grey, Thunder Blue, and Aurora Green colour options.

LG W30 Pro

The W30 Pro is the only smartphone in the lineup to not get a price or release date. The phone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the other two phones in the lineup, the W30 Pro gets a Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The W30 Pro also gets a customisable teardrop notch and AI triple rear camera set up.

All the three W series handsets feature a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, face unlock and run on the latest Android 9.0 Pie. The LG W10 and W30 pack a 4,000 mAh battery and considering the W30 Pro’s similar size; we could likely see the same battery capacity. The W10 and W30 smartphones will go on sale on the 3rd of July with offers from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.