LG launches new ThinQ AI TVs with built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2 in India

LG recently announced the new range of AI ThinQ TVs in India. LG’s new smart TVs feature built-in support for Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa. The South Korean giant first introduced its new AI ThinQ range at CES 2019.

LG’s new lineup includes new TV models under the SMART, UHD, NanoCell, LED and OLED AI ThinQ series. The new models feature sizes ranging from 32 to 77 inches and prices starting at Rs 24,990 going all the way to Rs 10,99,990.

The price of the FHD LCD smart TVs begins at Rs 24,990, while the UHD upgrades start from Rs 50,990. Additionally, the Nano Cell and OLED TVs start at Rs 82,990 and Rs 2,09,990, respectively. LG offers built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alex support for UHD, NanoCell and OLED TVs. LG’s new TVs also support Contextual Voice Understanding, while access to features like Alex Routines is integrated into the bundled LG’s intelligent voice-activated Magic Remote.

Mr Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and AirPlay2 in our televisions that will certainly bring more convenience to our customers. This addition is LG’s commitment to simplifying the customers’ lives. With this built-in technology, users of LG televisions will be able to do much more than simply watching TV like, they can read news updates, check weather forecast, order food, essentially, they can control their surroundings in a much easier and efficient way. We are confident that this new feature will elevate the home entertainment experience of both our existing and future consumer.”

LG’s new OLED range and selected NanoCell TVs will also support Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2 out-of-the-box. Apple HomeKit will allow users to control their TV by interacting with Siri or the Home app. AirPlay 2 gives users access to content on compatible LG TVs directly through their Apple devices.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant claims that it is the only TV brand to offer support for both Google and Amazon’s AI assistants without additional hardware. LG also stated that some of the AI features would be available after an upcoming software update. Going beyond AI, the TVs also support HDR10 Pro, Technicolor, HLG Pro HDR and Dolby Atmos.