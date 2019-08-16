App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG drops another teaser of its dual-screen smartphone launching at the IFA Berlin 2019

LG may promote the V60 ThinQ as an alternative to the foldable smartphones like Galaxy Fold and Mate X that have been in the news over durability and other design concerns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

LG has dropped a new teaser of its upcoming dual-screen smartphone. The company is expected to launch the detachable dual-screen smartphone at the IFA Berlin 2019 next month. Rumours suggest that the smartphone would be launched as LG V60 or LG V60 ThinQ, which would be 5G-ready.

LG is expected to unveil the V60 ThinQ on September 6 at the IFA Berlin 2019. A 15-second teaser video uploaded on Instagram shows a clock with the hour hand moving from 6’o clock to 12’o clock in a half-face watch screen, indicating an upgraded movement of the second screen of V50, which can be positioned at either 104 degree or 180 degrees, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The attachment screen could be connected to the phone using pogo pins. LG’s V50 ThinQ uses two pogo pins to connect the attachment screen and a third pin to transfer touch data to the main display. 

Last week, the company had teased its dual-screen smartphone for the first time. The video did not reveal much information about the internals. However, based on the teaser, we can expect the V60 ThinQ to focus more on photography and gaming.

LG may promote the V60 ThinQ as an alternative to the foldable smartphones like Galaxy Fold and Mate X that have been in the news over durability and other design concerns. Both these foldable smartphones are scheduled to launch in September and November, respectively.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #LG #smartphones #Technology

