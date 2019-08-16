LG drops another teaser of its dual-screen smartphone launching at the IFA Berlin 2019

LG has dropped a new teaser of its upcoming dual-screen smartphone. The company is expected to launch the detachable dual-screen smartphone at the IFA Berlin 2019 next month. Rumours suggest that the smartphone would be launched as LG V60 or LG V60 ThinQ, which would be 5G-ready.

LG is expected to unveil the V60 ThinQ on September 6 at the IFA Berlin 2019. A 15-second teaser video uploaded on Instagram shows a clock with the hour hand moving from 6’o clock to 12’o clock in a half-face watch screen, indicating an upgraded movement of the second screen of V50, which can be positioned at either 104 degree or 180 degrees, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The attachment screen could be connected to the phone using pogo pins. LG’s V50 ThinQ uses two pogo pins to connect the attachment screen and a third pin to transfer touch data to the main display.

Last week, the company had teased its dual-screen smartphone for the first time. The video did not reveal much information about the internals. However, based on the teaser, we can expect the V60 ThinQ to focus more on photography and gaming.