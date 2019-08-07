LG could launch the V60 ThinQ with triple-screen at IFA Berlin 2019

LG has teased a new triple-screen smartphone that it would launch at the IFA 2019. The smartphone would be unveiled on September 6 in Berlin.

The 20-second video uploaded by LG confirms that its upcoming smartphone would support a dual-screen attachment. LG already offers a similar attachment with the LG V50 ThinQ in select markets. There would also be a third screen on the outer side for displaying the date, time and other notifications.

LG has not confirmed the name of its upcoming smartphone, but rumours suggest it could be launched as V60 ThinQ.

The attachment screen could be connected to the phone using pogo pins. LG’s V50 ThinQ uses two pogo pins to connect the attachment screen and a third pin to transfer touch data to the main screen.

There are not many details available about the V60 ThinQ. The teaser, too, does not reveal any information about any internals. However, based on the teaser, we can expect the V60 ThinQ to focus more on photography and gaming.