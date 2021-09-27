MARKET NEWS

Leveraging technologies to broaden horizons, capture growth

September 27, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST

Technology adoption has become the buzzword across industries and rightly so due to two primary reasons. Firstly, it has saved time and efforts of organisations, enabling them to concentrate on innovation and research, and secondly, technologies have assisted businesses to streamline operations, predict machine failure, manufacture with precision, quality and reduced time and error, and adopt green practices for a sustainable future.

Moreover, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, etc., have made businesses highly competitive, digitalised and efficient. Organisations are using cloud computing and data analytics to collaborate, enhance workflows, extract key insights and expand operations. This change was further catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced companies to become digitally smart in a matter of few months to solve complex problems.

At a time like this, when the focus is to develop and adopt technological innovations at unprecedented speeds to address challenges in healthcare, energy, manufacturing, aviation, and cybersecurity, it is important to gather all the relevant stakeholders at a common platform who can share the relevance of technology and important insights to build and innovate further.

In this view, GE presents New HorAIzon in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18, a two-day technology summit on October 6 and 7, 2021, 2pm where business leaders, researchers, innovators and academicians will discuss how the businesses are utilising technology to transform operations in healthcare, aviation, manufacturing and what key steps they are taking to tackle cyberattacks and climate change.

The summit will see keynote address from Union Ministers including Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and tech industry stalwarts including Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, Praveer Sinha, MD&CEO, Tata Power, Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare, Danielle Merfeld, VP & CTO, GE Renewable Energy, Shravan Subramanyam, President & CEO, GE Healthcare India & South Asia and MD, Wipro GE Healthcare, Gaël Méheust, CEO CFM, Alain Sanchez, EMEA CISO, Senior Evangelist, Fortinet, NS Nappinnai, Advocate, Supreme Court, Founder-Cyber Saathi; Advisor-TNeGA; Maharashtra Cyber-Police; Author-Cyberlaws; Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, Climate Group; and Sankar Chakraborti, CEO, Acuité Ratings Group and Chairman, ESG Risk Assessments & Insights will bring experiences of their respective industries and share why we must leverage technology to build a sustainable world that works.

Click here for the agenda

 Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article
first published: Sep 27, 2021 12:47 pm
